Razzies 2025: 'Madame Web' is Worst Picture, 'Joker 2' gets 2 'wins'

MANILA, Philippines — Comic book movie "Madame Web" was named Worst Picture at the 45th Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, a body that annually "honors" the worst films.

"Madame Web" also won Worst Screenplay and Worst Actress for star Dakota Johnson, making it the most awarded movie at the Razzies.

The most-nominated film, "Joker: Folie a Deux," won two of its seven nominations: Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel, and Worst Combo for lead stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

"Megalopolis" and "Unfrosted" were given two awards apiece, the latter for acting honors for Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer as Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actress, respectively.

Worst Director went to "Megalopolis" filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, while Worst Supporting Actor went to veteran actor Jon Voight, who appeared in "Megalopolis," "Reagan," "Shadow Land," and "Strangers" (the Razzies collectively nominated him for all performances).

Coppola noted in an Instagram post that his Worst Director win came "at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking."

"In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now," he added.

The filmmaker also thanked the colleagues he worked with on "Megalopolis" and reminded the public the money-focused box office has no true place in the future like war, stupidity, and politics.

The only fortunate award, the Razzie Redeemer Award, went to "The Last Showgirl" star Pamela Anderson. The "Baywatch" star topped Megan Fox of "Subservience" and Demi Moore of "The Substance," the latter tipped to win the Best Actress Oscar for the same movie.

Anderson won Best New Star for "Barb Wire" at the Razzies in 1997. That same year, Moore won Worst Actress for "The Juror" and "Striptease," also winning Worst Screen Couple with Burt Reynolds for the latter film.

RELATED: Oscar fave 'Anora,' a 'love letter' to eccentric beachside Brooklyn