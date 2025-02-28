^

Movies

Zendaya joins 'Shrek 5' cast as Shrek, Fiona's teenage daughter

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 3:05pm
Zendaya joins 'Shrek 5' cast as Shrek, Fiona's teenage daughter
Composite photos of award-winning actress Zendaya and a scene from 'Shrek 2'
AFP / Patrick Fallon, Dreamworks Animation

MANILA, Philippines — The "Shrek" franchise is about to get even bigger as Hollywood star Zendaya has been tapped to join the cast of the upcoming fifth film installment.

Zendaya joins returning cast Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy who voice Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, respectively.

As revealed in an announcement video, the "Spider-Man" star will voice one of Shrek and Fiona's teenage kids who were first introduced as newborns in 2007's "Shrek the Third."

The cast announcement video hilariously pokes fun at Shrek's popularity on the Internet, with Zendaya and Diaz's characters showing contrasting reactions to content created by a lying Pinocchio.

The short clip also appears to utilize the new animation techniques Dreamworks has been using for recent animated films, including the latest "Shrek" spin-off "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

The official Instagram account for "Shrek" also had a little fun by reposting a 2017 tweet by Zendaya where she said, "I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DreamWorks Shrek (@shrek)

Zendaya had quite a 2024 after appearing in "Dune: Part Two" and "Challengers," and "Shrek 5" only adds to a big list of upcoming projects including, "Dune: Messiah" and the third season of "Euphoria."

She will also appear in Christopher Nolan's "Odyssey" and Marvel Studios' fourth "Spider-Man," both alongside real-life partner Tom Holland.

"Shrek 5" is currently set for Christmas 2026 release, which would be 16 years since "Shrek Forever After" and 25 years since the original movie.

