Norwegian film 'Dreams,' Australia's Rose Byrne win at 75th Berlinale

Australian actress Rose Byrne poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award during the winner's photocall of the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, on February 22, 2025.

BERLIN, Germany — Norwegian drama "Dreams" won the top prize at the Berlin film festival on Saturday, while Australia's Rose Byrne clinched the Best Performance award, with both movies focused on women's experiences.

With Germany set to go to the polls on Sunday and Donald Trump making waves at the start of his second term as US president, many directors made openly political statements at Saturday's glitzy ceremony.

"Dreams" is a playful coming-of-age story, set in Oslo, that centers on Johanne, a 17-year-old pupil who develops a crush on her female teacher.

Hailed by critics, it is the third film in a trilogy that includes "Sex" and "Love" and is a first major international prize for director Dag Johan Haugerud, 60.

"This was beyond my wildest dreams," he said after being handed the Golden Bear award from jury president and independent US director Todd Haynes.

Byrne, best known for her roles in the "Damages" TV series and "X Men" films, plays an exhausted therapist and mother whose life spirals out of control in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

The claustrophobic US-made drama, written and directed by Mary Bronstein, premiered last month at the Sundance festival where speculation began that Byrne might be in with a shot at the Oscars next year.

"Thank you so much, I'm so flattered to even be here," she told the ceremony.

It was one of the more star-heavy entries at this year's Berlinale festival, with former late-night TV host Conan O'Brien and rapper A$AP Rocky in supporting roles.