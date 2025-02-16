^

Movies

BAFTAs: 'Conclave,' 'The Brutalist' eye victory over scandal-hit 'Emilia Perez'

Clara Lalanne - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 12:41pm
BAFTAs: 'Conclave,' 'The Brutalist' eye victory over scandal-hit 'Emilia Perez'
Ralph Fiennes is a contender for BAFTA Best Actor for his role in 'Conclave.'
Focus Features

LONDON, United Kingdom — All eyes will be on papal thriller "Conclave" and immigrant epic "The Brutalist" at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, after an awards season crash-out for rival "Emilia Perez."

Until last month, French director Jaques Audiard's surreal musical, which got the second-most BAFTA nominations and had already won big at Cannes and the Golden Globes, was expected to be a frontrunner at the British film awards.

But old racist and Islamophobic tweets by lead actor Karla Sofia Gascon surfaced at the end of January, crashing the campaign for "Emilia Perez" and shaking up the race days before the London ceremony, just weeks before the Oscars.

Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande are among the stars set to attend the glitzy night hosted by "Doctor Who" and "Good Omens" star David Tennant, which will set the tone for Hollywood's biggest night on March 2.

However, Prince William, the president of the BAFTA, and his wife Princess Catherine will skip the event at London's Royal Festival Hall, Kensington Palace confirmed.

British cinema will be in the spotlight, with "Bird" by Andrea Arnold, "Blitz" by Steve McQueen, "Gladiator II" by Ridley Scott, and the new "Wallace and Gromit" all nominated in a dedicated category.

Different 

An underdog success story already awarded at Sundance, "Kneecap," a docu-drama about an audacious trio of Northern Irish rappers, could also cause a stir in the six categories where it is nominated.

But "Conclave" is leading the pack with 12 nominations, unlike the Oscars and Golden Globe shortlists, which favored "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist."

The BAFTAs — the biggest night of the year for the British film industry — regularly diverge from the films favored by the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

This year, the BAFTA has thrown its weight behind the papal drama "Conclave" by German-born director Edward Berger, who won big in London two years ago with "All Quiet on the Western Front."

Set in the Vatican, the star-studded film about the horse-trading that takes place after the death of a pope could be a crowning moment for veteran British actor Ralph Fiennes, who is eyeing his first ever BAFTA for best actor.

But "The Brutalist," a three-hour epic about a Holocaust-survivor and architect portrayed by Adrien Brody, promises to be formidable competition in nine categories.

They will compete for the best film award with the Palme d'Or winner "Anora," the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," and "Emilia Perez", which tells the story of a Mexican drug lord's transition to a woman.

Spanning genres 

All hope is not lost for the Spanish-language musical, as BAFTA academy members began voting before the tweets resurfaced. Since then, Gascon has missed multiple award ceremonies and was reportedly dropped from distributor Netflix's publicity campaign.

But even before the social media controversy, "Emilia Perez," nominated for a whopping 13 Oscars, garnered criticism for its depictions of Mexico, as well as its use of artificial intelligence during production — the same criticism levied on contender "The Brutalist."

The controversies could further unsettle an already unpredictable awards season with a highly competitive international crop of movies spanning multiple genres, with no clear-cut winners.

Musical "Wicked," horror film "The Substance," and science fiction "Dune: Part II" are also heavyweight contenders across categories.

France's Coralie Fargeat is the only woman nominated in the directing category for "The Substance."

Her horror film starring Demi Moore is about the pressures women face to maintain bodily perfection as they age, and it won best screenplay at Cannes.

Moore, who won the best actress award at the Golden Globes, will be competing for the BAFTA title against Gascon, Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Marianne Jean-Baptiste ("Hard Truths"), Mikey Madison ("Anora"), and Saoirse Ronan ("The Outrun").

The leading actor award will see Brody and Fiennes pitted against Timothee Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Hugh Grant ("Heretic"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

In the supporting actress category, American pop singer Grande is nominated for "Wicked" alongside Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana (both "Emilia Perez"), Felicity Jones ("The Brutalist"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Last Showgirl"), and Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave").

RELATED: Scandal-hit narco-musical 'Emilia Perez' wins Spanish film prize

BAFTAS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'The biggest diva made for LA': Liza Soberano hopes to do movie with dog Yuna
2 days ago

'The biggest diva made for LA': Liza Soberano hopes to do movie with dog Yuna

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Liza Soberano is hoping to appear in a movie with her pet dog Yuna now that they are living together again in Los...
Movies
fbtw
'Anora' wins top Hollywood producer, director prizes
6 days ago

'Anora' wins top Hollywood producer, director prizes

6 days ago
"Anora" was named the best film of the year by Hollywood's directors and producers on Saturday, cementing its new status as...
Movies
fbtw
'Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg slams Mark Zuckerberg as 'obsessed with power'
7 days ago

'Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg slams Mark Zuckerberg as 'obsessed with power'

By Adam Plowright | 7 days ago
Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 hit "The Social Network," told AFP the Facebook owner...
Movies
fbtw
'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts
7 days ago

'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
Last week's unearthing of old posts by the Spanish star denigrating Islam and African American George Floyd has unleashed...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with