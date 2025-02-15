More Hiccup, Toothless scenes in new 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer

A scene from 'How To Train Your Dragon'

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures released the official trailer for its live-action film adaptation of Dreamworks Animation's "How To Train Your Dragon," featuring more moments between Mason Thames' Hiccup and the Night Fury dragon Toothless.

The trailer begins with a brief narration of the Vikings' long battle with dragons, a legacy that has carried on to Hiccup's generation who are learning how to fight the flying, firebreathing creatures.

An extended version from the initial teaser of Hiccup capturing and attempting to kill Toothless follows, up to the moment the dragon allows Hiccup to touch him.

"Maybe they're not as bad as we think they are," Hiccup says over a bonding moment between him and Toothless drawing in the sand.

Astrid (Nico Parker) berates Hiccup for considering such thoughts, sentiments shared by Hiccup's father Stoick the Vast, played by Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated films.

Hiccup tries to show the people of Berk that dragons can be friendly, which Astrid learns after meeting Toothless, but Stoick is not easily swayed.

The climax shows Hiccup flying on Toothless with a prosthetic fin, including during a battle with the gargantuan dragon, the Red Death.

The trailer ends with Nick Frost's Gobber the Belch unleashing a small dragon onto Hiccup and his friends after the title card.

Dreamworks released three "How To Train Your Dragon" films based on Cressida Cowell's book series between 2010 and 2019. Its voice cast included Butler, Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, and Craig Ferguson.

Universal announced plans for a live-action remake in February 2023 with director Dean DeBlois also returning.

The live-action "How To Train You Dragon" is set for a June 11, 2025 release date. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines' Facebook page

