'Captain America 4' review: Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a brave new world

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 14, 2025 | 10:50am
Harrison Ford joins the MCU in 'Captain America: Brave New World' opposite Anthony Mackie.
MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson carries both shield and wings as the new Captain America in a fourth movie about the iconic comic book character, the first without Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) tries to find its footing again.

Sam is firmly the new Captain America following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," assisted by the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, played by Danny Ramirez.

Newly-elected United States president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford taking over for the late William Hurt) wants to work with Wilson to restart the Avengers and assist in a treaty concerning the Celestial that emerged in the ocean from "The Eternals."

An assassination attempt on Ross during a global summit, however, derails plans for diplomacy, forcing Wilson and Torres to investigate who is pulling strings behind the government.

After "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Marvel is hoping that there will be no doubt about Wilson deserving of the Captain America mantle, as it has other plans for Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Mackie is charming, charismatic, and capable of the action thrust upon him, but the screenplay of "Captain America: Brave New World" does not do him and his co-actors like a returning Tim Blake Nelson (back as Samuel Sterns after almost 20 years) any favors.

The story's political direction is superficial, with minimal attempts at diplomatic relations. This might be perhaps a way by the studio to stay neutral at such a tense political climate. 

Still, Mackie and Ramirez with newcomers Shira Haas and Giancarlo Esposito (who should be given more material going forward) deliver on the action. 

Many fans initially despaired that the passing of Hurt in 2022 might have ended any chances of seeing Ross becoming the Red Hulk on the big screen, but Marvel took a gamble in tapping Ford to play a US president once more.

The visual effects applied to turn Ford into the Red Hulk is stellar, though the same cannot be said for interactions with that transformation, particularly during the climax.

Ford has mentioned that he wants a future for Ross that explores him beyond being the Red Hulk, and given his acting prowess, Marvel should consider making full use of what Ford can do.

Marvel is still recovering from the aftermath of Jonathan Majors' departure and other mediocre releases, and "Captain America: Brave New World" does little to show significant progress.

With "Thunderbolts" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" next in line for the studio, hope remains that these can still turn around for the better.

