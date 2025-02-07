'Bakugan' movie in development

The Bakugan franchise is similar to cross-media toys, such as Pokemon, Beyblade, Yu-Gi-Oh, Crush Gear, Gundam, and Zoids.

MANILA, Philippines — Toy and entertainment company Spin Master Corp. is developing a live-action film about Bakugan under the supervision of Canadian filmmaker Brad Peyton.

The Bakugan franchise spawned toys that have sold well over a billion dollars, a card game, and anime that began in 2007. It was recently rebooted in 2023.

"As fans who were part of its initial craze now enter adulthood, we are thrilled to be working with accomplished filmmaking talent to reimagine Bakugan in live action, expanding the franchise for fans while introducing it to new audiences around the world," said Spin Master Entertainment president Jennifer Dodge in a statement.

Peyton added that Bakugan was ready for a film adaptation and expressed his excitement to be at the helm of its big screen adaptation.

"We're excited to build a hit franchise with global appeal. I am confident we will create a must-see film event that does justice to the unique and epic world that is Bakugan," the director added.

The filmmaker is best known for his movie collaborations with Dwayne Johnson, namely, "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," "San Andreas," and "Rampage."

For Netflix, Peyton directed the shows "Frontier" and "Daybreak," as well as the 2024 film "Atlas," starring Jennifer Lopez.

Spin Master is the company behind "Paw Patrol" and also manufactures toys of "Harry Potter," "Angry Birds," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Minecraft," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "The Powerpuff Girls," Etch a Sketch, and the DC Universe.

