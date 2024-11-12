'Red One': Another Yuletide classic in the making Â 

^

'Red One': Another Yuletide classic in the making  

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2024 | 11:52am
MANILA, Philippines — "Red One" directed by Jake Kasdan sees Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans come together in an effort to rescue Santa Claus.

After Santa (J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped, the North Pole's head of security, Callum Drift (Johnson) must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter, Jack O'Malley (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

This holiday film is both a treat to the young and the young at heart, reinforcing the choice of being naughty or nice.

The visual effects are spliced seamlessly with the movie's montage, elevating the cinematic experience. "Red One" runs for just over two hours and is best viewed in an IMAX cinema.

Strong cameo turns come from Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt (as Santa's better half, Mrs. Claus), "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju (as Santa sibling Krampus), and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kyrnan Shipka.

Despite the high octane action, "Red One" is as festive as its soundtrack, which includes Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," which peaked at Billboard's Hot 100 chart after being published in 1965.

"Red One" joins the ranks of other Yuletide classics from all generations such as "The Santa Clause" franchise, "Jingle All the Way," "Miracle on 34th Street," and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

