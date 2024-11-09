^

Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach intrigue internet users in new MMFF teaser

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 12:29pm
Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach intrigue internet users in new MMFF teaser
Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre in the movie 'Uninvited'
Screengrab from Mentorque YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre showed her flexibility as an actress in the latest teaser of her upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie "Uninvited" with Vilma Santos and Aga Muhlach. 

Nadine's character, Nicole, was introduced in the latest teaser. She was seen trash-talking with Aga, who will play as her dad. 

"I hate everything that he does. But I love his f*cking money," Nadine said. 

The latter part of the teaser, however, intrigued social media users when Aga flirted with Nadine. 

"You're hot tonight. Para sa akin ba 'yan?" Aga tells Nadine. 

The new teaser has now 2 million views in different social media sites. 

The powerhouse cast is supported by a lineup of stars that includes Tirso Cruz III, Mylene Dizon, Elijah Canlas, Gabby Padilla, RK Bagatsing, Lotlot De Leon, Ketchup Eusebio, Cholo Barretto, Gio Alvarez, and Ron Angeles.

The teaser sets the mood perfectly — chilling, mysterious, and full of tension. Viewers are transported to an opulent mansion where a billionaire’s lavish birthday celebration spirals into a night of socialite intrigues, buried secrets and shocking revelations.

