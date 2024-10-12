Piolo Pascual, Vic Sotto MMFF movie on monarchy in the Philippines releases 1st stills

MANILA, Philippines — Why are Piolo Pascual and Vic Sotto sporting looks with long, intriguing stares? Viewers wonder as the stills for their first-ever movie tie-up, "The Kingdom," were released.

Vic is sitting on a wicker chair in his suit. An intricate, presumably tribal, tattoo is inked on the back of his left hand, and he is looking at something with his brows knitted. He sports a pin badge on his suit.

His clean look contrasts with Piolo. The usually clean-shaven, handsome actor is out in the field and dressed in regular clothes of orange undershirt with denim jacket. He is pushing a farming machine while on a rice paddy, his face sunkissed and looking forlorn.

In an interview with The STAR, Vic said that he has never done something like "The Kingdom."

MQuest Ventures President and Chief Executive Officer Jane Bases said that their collaboration project with Vic's MZet Television Productions Inc. and APT Entertainment is going to create a world.

“It is our ambition of how big we want it to be. How beautiful (do) we want it to be. Kasi mahirap ang plot ng storya because it’s a setting of monarchy in the Philippines that has never been colonized. So, we’re going to create a world. We’re going to build the world,” Basas told The STAR.

"The Kingdom" is one of the 10 official entries of the 50th edition of Metro Manila Film Festival, happening this year in December.

FIRST PEEK ???? Bossing Vic and Piolo Pascual sa kanilang unang pagsasama sa pelikula na aabangan ngayon 2024 MMFF! #TheKingdomMMFF2024 #MQuestVentures#MZETProductions #APTEntertainment pic.twitter.com/lam8TGQrI2 — MQuest Ventures (@mquestventures) October 8, 2024

