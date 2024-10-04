^

Movies

Studio Ghibli films to screen in Southeast Asian cinemas, including Philippines, for next 5 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 8:23am
Studio Ghibli films to screen in Southeast Asian cinemas, including Philippines, for next 5 years
Scene from Studio Ghibli's 'Spirited Away'
Studio Ghibli

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese film company Studio Ghibli has entered a distribution deal with Singapore-based mm2 Entertainment to release the studio's popular animted films around Southeast Asia over the next five years.

The distribution deal covers 21 of Studio Ghibli's filmography, including popular ones directed by Hayao Miyazaki like "Spirited Away," "Howl's Moving Castle," and "My Neighbor Totoro."

The movies will screen in seven Southeast Asian territories: Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

Mm2 Asia Group CEO Chang Long Jong, in a statement, praised Studio Ghibli's films for their artistry, storytelling, and emotional resonance.

Related: 'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

"This partnership allows us to bring these beloved classics to Southeast Asian audiences, where they can be enjoyed on the big screen as intended," he added. "We are confident that this collaboration will introduce a new generation of fans to the world of Studio Ghibli."

Studio Ghibli made a similar effort re-releasing Miyazaki's films in mainland China, which resulted in over a hundred million dollars in revenue.

Earlier this year, Studio Ghibli became the first non-individual to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Miyazaki's most recent movie, and his first in a decade, "The Boy and the Heron," won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature — the second Studio Ghibli film to win after "Spirited Away."

RELATED: The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars

vuukle comment

HAYAO MIYAZAKI

SOUTHEAST ASIA

STUDIO GHIBLI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Janella Salvador, Win Metawin movie 'Under Parallel Skies' hitting Netflix in October
6 days ago

Janella Salvador, Win Metawin movie 'Under Parallel Skies' hitting Netflix in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Sigrid Andrea Bernardo's cross-country film "Under Parallel Skies," starring Filipino actress-singer Janella Salvador and...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'
6 days ago

WATCH: Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas enters the assassin underworld in "Ballerina," a spin-off movie in the "John Wick" franchise...
Movies
fbtw
The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars
6 days ago

The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Ramona Diaz documentary "And So It Begins" has been selected as the Philippines' entry to the 97th Academy Awards in the...
Movies
fbtw
'Maple Leaf Dreams' now showing simultaneously in Philippines, Canada
7 days ago

'Maple Leaf Dreams' now showing simultaneously in Philippines, Canada

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
“Maple Leaf Dreams,” a film shot 80% in Canada, is now simultaneously showing in the Philippines and in Can...
Movies
fbtw
Demi Moore returns to big screen with 'The Substance'
7 days ago

Demi Moore returns to big screen with 'The Substance'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Hollywood actress Demi Moore has returned to the big screen via the movie "The Substance."
Movies
fbtw
'Joy is gone': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' trailer out
8 days ago

'Joy is gone': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' trailer out

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Five years of waiting and it seems like Kathryn Bernardo's Joy and Alden Richards' Ethan are back to square one as teased...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with