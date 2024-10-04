Studio Ghibli films to screen in Southeast Asian cinemas, including Philippines, for next 5 years

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese film company Studio Ghibli has entered a distribution deal with Singapore-based mm2 Entertainment to release the studio's popular animted films around Southeast Asia over the next five years.

The distribution deal covers 21 of Studio Ghibli's filmography, including popular ones directed by Hayao Miyazaki like "Spirited Away," "Howl's Moving Castle," and "My Neighbor Totoro."

The movies will screen in seven Southeast Asian territories: Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

Mm2 Asia Group CEO Chang Long Jong, in a statement, praised Studio Ghibli's films for their artistry, storytelling, and emotional resonance.

"This partnership allows us to bring these beloved classics to Southeast Asian audiences, where they can be enjoyed on the big screen as intended," he added. "We are confident that this collaboration will introduce a new generation of fans to the world of Studio Ghibli."

Studio Ghibli made a similar effort re-releasing Miyazaki's films in mainland China, which resulted in over a hundred million dollars in revenue.

Earlier this year, Studio Ghibli became the first non-individual to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Miyazaki's most recent movie, and his first in a decade, "The Boy and the Heron," won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature — the second Studio Ghibli film to win after "Spirited Away."

