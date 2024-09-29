^

Movies

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig honored by 'terrifying' movie industry

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 10:47am
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig honored by 'terrifying' movie industry
Greta Gerwig directs 'Barbie,' which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Warner Bros. Pictures/Released

LOS ANGELES, United States — "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig paid tribute to risk-takers in the "terrifying" entertainment industry as she was honored for her pioneering filmmaking at a prestigious Hollywood gala on Wednesday.

Gerwig, 41, is the first-ever female director to make a $1 billion movie, and all three of her solo directorial movies to date — "Lady Bird," "Little Women" and "Barbie" — have been nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

"A showperson is the only person I've ever wanted to be," she said, as she was named Pioneer of the Year at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation gala in Beverly Hills.

"I wanted to be one of those people who are a little bit wild, a little bit on the edge and filled with a kind of joyful madness.

"I think pioneer is the right word."

Gerwig's most recent artistic gamble paid off as her $1.4 billion-grossing feminist satire "Barbie" became the top-grossing movie of 2023.

Improbably based on the popular doll franchise, but given unusual creative license, the film's success came at a crucial time for an increasingly risk-averse industry reeling from the pandemic, strikes and swinging job cuts.

The film, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oscar-sweeping "Oppenheimer," was widely credited with keeping the movie theater industry afloat last year.

Gerwig is reportedly set to write and direct two Netflix film adaptations of C.S. Lewis's "The Chronicles of Narnia."

"There are easier ways to make money, and there are less terrifying businesses, but there are none that are more exciting and filled with as much joy and wonder," she said.

Wednesday's Pioneer of the Year gala raises funds to support movie industry workers suffering injury or illness.

RELATED: 'Barbenheimer' leads Golden Globes nominees

vuukle comment

BARBIE

GRETA GERWIG

HOLLYWOOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'
1 day ago

WATCH: Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas enters the assassin underworld in "Ballerina," a spin-off movie in the "John Wick" franchise...
Movies
fbtw
The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars
1 day ago

The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Ramona Diaz documentary "And So It Begins" has been selected as the Philippines' entry to the 97th Academy Awards in the...
Movies
fbtw
Alexa Ilacad admits not ready to be a mom after playing guardian role in 'Mujigae'
2 days ago

Alexa Ilacad admits not ready to be a mom after playing guardian role in 'Mujigae'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Alexa Ilacad plays a role that is similar to a mother in "Mujigae" but the actress is not yet ready to take on such a "selfless"...
Movies
fbtw
Lady Gaga announces 'Joker 2' companion album 'Harlequin'
3 days ago

Lady Gaga announces 'Joker 2' companion album 'Harlequin'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer-actress Lady Gaga surprised Little Monsters and comic books fans with the announcement of a companion album to her...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with