Janella Salvador, Win Metawin movie 'Under Parallel Skies' hitting Netflix in October

MANILA, Philippines — Sigrid Andrea Bernardo's cross-country film "Under Parallel Skies," starring Filipino actress-singer Janella Salvador and Thai star Win Metawin, will be available on streaming platform Netflix this October.

Metawin stars as Parin, who leaves Thailand for Hong Kong to search for his mother, and his constant drunken nights has hotel employee Iris (Salvador) attending to all his needs.

Answers only open up more questions and the two find themselves more involved in decisions that will impact their future.

"Under Parallel Skies" is a product of three different countries — Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Philippines — where cultures of each find their way into the story.

The film's producer Richard Juan expressed his excitement for the movie hitting Netflix, especially because it is the debut feature of his production company 28 Squared Studios.

"To have it reach a global audience is a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of everyone involved — from our brilliant actors who brought the characters to life, to the dedicated team behind the scenes who made this all possible," Juan said.

He reiterated the film's themes of love, identity, and courage to embrace new beginnings are shared experiences that can be conveyed to any person who watches it.

"The film explores how these fleeting connections can shape us in profound ways, teaching us valuable lessons about love, self-discovery, and the beauty of embracing differences," Juan ended.

The movie made its world premiere last March during the 17th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong before its wide release in 13 countries and territories.

It holds the distinction of being the first romance film from the Philippines distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Under Parallel Skies" will stream on Netflix globally (except Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan) beginning October 24.

