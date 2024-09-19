Robert Pattinson stars in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's new film 'Mickey 17'

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. released the first trailer for "Mickey 17," Bong Joon-ho's first film since his award-winning smash hit "Parasite."

The trailer begins with Robert Pattinson's character, Mickey Barnes, outside a spaceship doing routine work when suddenly his hand gets sliced off.

It is revealed that Mickey is an "expendable," a disposable employee where after one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact.

Clips of the process is shown as voiceover goes, "Every time you die, we learn something new and humanity moves forward."

The procedure is not without humorous moments, like one live version of Mickey inside a body bag allowing himself to be incinerated just to speed things up.

More deadly scenes occur on an icy planet with Steven Yeun's character, Berto, who assumes Mickey is so used to dying repeatedly.

WATCH: Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17'

Things take a turn when Mickey drops onto his bed to find another version of himself already there, making them "multiples."

Mark Ruffalo's Hieronymous Marshall says in cases of "multiples," all individuals are exterminated.

The cast shots immediately follows, showing Pattinson, Yeun, Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette.

Funnily enough, the trailer even has cast shots for different versions of Mickey leading up to the title card.

"Mickey 17" is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Edward Ashton, and sees Joon-ho reuniting with cinematographer Darius Khondji, editor Yang Jin-mo, and composer Jung Jae-il.

The film was initially supposed to come out earlier this year but it was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes and post-production concerns. Its release date was replaced by another Warner Bros. tentpole, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

"Mickey 17" will hit Philippine cinemas nationwide on January 29, 2025, a day after it premieres in South Korea. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' drops new teaser