MMFF announces 50 films screening for P50 to mark golden anniversary

These are some of the titles that will be screened for P50 in theaters nationwide as part of the 50th anniversary of the Metro Manila Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) released the full list of movies that will make up the "Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta" as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

To mark half a century of the MMFF, past festival entries will screen in theaters nationwide from September 25 to October 15 for just P50.

The MMFF aptly selected 50 beloved or fan-favorite films across the festival's history, from winners to cult classics and just about everything in between.

Some standouts in the selection are two versions of "Ang Panday," one starring Fernando Poe Jr. while the other with Bong Revilla. Two Filipino superhero films, "Darna" and "Captain Barbell," will also be screened.

Horror fans will be delighted to know that the first two "Shake, Rattle, and Roll" movies will also be shown in theaters.

Four films by Marilou Diaz-Abaya were chosen, including her "trilogy of women" with Ricky Lee.

The most recent Best Picture winner, "Firefly," made the cut.

Here are all the 50 films that will screen during "Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta" in alphabetical order:

"Agila ng Maynila" "Ang Alamat ng Lawin" "Atsay" "Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2" "Bad Bananas sa Puting Tabing" "Mga Bilanggong Birhen" "Big Night" "Blue Moon" "Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo" "Brutal" "Captain Barbell" (1986) "Crying Ladies" "Darna" (1991) "Die Beautiful" "Feng Shui II" "Firefly" "Gandarrapido! Revenger Squad" "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon" "Himala" "Imortal" "Insiang" "Jose Rizal" "Karma" "Karnal" "Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo" "Kung Mangarap Ka't Magising" "Kung Mawawala Ka Pa" "Langis at Tubig" "Ang Larawan" "Magic Temple" "Manila Kingpin: The Untold Story of Asiong Salonga" "Mano Po" "Markova: Comfort Gay" "May Minamahal" "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo" "Miracle in Cell No. 7" "The Moises Padilla Story" "Moral" "Okay Ka Fairy Ko" "One More Try" "Ang Panday" (1980) "Ang Panday" (2009) "Rainbow's Sunset" "Shake, Rattle, and Roll 1" "Shake, Rattle, and Roll II" "Sunday Beauty Queen" "Ang Tanging Ina Mo" "Tanging Yaman" "Yamashita: The Tiger’s Treasure" "Walang Forever"

Like last year's edition of the festival proper, MMFF 2024 will see 10 films in the main competition, half of which were selected based on their screenplays.

The first batch of entries are Michael Tuviera's action-drama "The Kingdom," Jun Robles Lana's "And The Breadwinner Is," Pepe Diokno's feature adaptation of "Himala: Isang Musical," Zig Dulay's "Green Bones," and Kerwin Go's "Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital."

"The Kingdom" will be Vic Sotto's first MMFF headliner in five years, while "And The Breadwinner Is" serves as Vice Ganda's movie comeback.

The 10 competing films of MMFF 2023 managed to collectively bring in P1.069 billion, beating the previous record held by the 2018 edition. This feat is mostly attributed to the Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera movie "Rewind," currently the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

