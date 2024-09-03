^

Movies

Lala Sotto-Antonio defends MTRCB X ratings for 'Alipato at Muog,' 'Dear Satan'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 4:19pm
Lala Sotto-Antonio defends MTRCB X ratings for 'Alipato at Muog,' 'Dear Satan'
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto.
STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chair Lala Sotto-Antonio defended the agency's decision to issue X ratings for the documentary "Alipato at Muog" and upcoming holiday movie "Dear Satan."

During the Senate finance subcommittee's hearing on the MTRCB's proposed P164 million budget for 2025, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada brought up the appeals of "Alipato at Muog" director JL Burgos regarding the documentary's X rating.

Estrada noted the documentary about the 2007 abduction and disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos, the filmmaker's brother, competed at the recent Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and won the Special Jury Prize.

The first review of "Alipato at Muog" by three MTRCB board members did not approve of the documentary for public exhibition as it "tends to undermine the faith and confidence of the people in their government and/or duly constituted authorities."

UP Cinema, which screened the documentary for students, called the X rating a clear censor on independent filmmaking while the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said the MTRCB's decision does not duly reflect freedom of expression.

"We all know that freedom of expression is not absolute nor limitless, that is why there is a law in place," Sotto-Antonio said. "Laws and rules are important in order to put order."

RELATED: Cinemalaya Special Jury winner 'Alipato at Muog' appeals MTRCB X rating

Sotto-Antonio clarified the MTRCB gave "Alipato at Muog" exemption permits to screen at Cinemalaya and academic showings, which for her is not curtailing freedom of expression or creation but reiterated the board found the documentary "violative."

She did note Burgos applied for a second review which will be conducted by five other board members on September 5.

The discussion then shifted to "Dear Satan" starring Paolo Contis, which Sotto-Antonio said was also found to be violative.

Filmmaker and Film Development Council of the Philippines president Joey Reyes, who was present at the budget hearing, explained the film's plot about a young girl mistakenly writing a wish list to Satan instead of Santa and in the process is humanized and taught love.

Reyes clarified he hasn't seen the film yet but was at the workshop where it originated from while Sotto-Antonio has seen it, saying she was "offended as a Christian" and "depicts Satan becoming good when he will never, ever be good."

Unlike "Alipato at Muog," the "Dear Satan" team have not filed for an appeal but intend to change the title, but Sotto-Antonio clarified it is up to the board and not her alone to decide what classification will be issued.

The budget hearing ended with Estrada confirming the MTRCB's budget proposal will be submitted to the plenary.

RELATED: Paolo Contis' starrer 'Dear Satan' to change title after backlash

vuukle comment

CINEMALAYA

JINGGOY ESTRADA

JONAS BURGOS

LALA SOTTO

LALA SOTTO-ANTONIO

MOVIE AND TELEVISION REVIEW AND CLASSIFICATION BOARD

MTRCB

PAOLO CONTIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer pits heroes against Keanu Reeves' Shadow
5 days ago

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer pits heroes against Keanu Reeves' Shadow

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for the third "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, giving a better look at new...
Movies
fbtw
Christopher Reeve documentary shows story behind 'Superman' actor
5 days ago

Christopher Reeve documentary shows story behind 'Superman' actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
A documentary about the late actor Christopher Reeve, best known as the titular character in several "Superman" films, is...
Movies
fbtw
SAF 44 documentary hitting Netflix this September
7 days ago

SAF 44 documentary hitting Netflix this September

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
A documentary about the 44 Special Action Force members who died in the January 2015 Mamasapano clash will begin...
Movies
fbtw
'Lolo and The Kid' director Benedict Mique unveils new movie 'Maple Leaf Dreams'
8 days ago

'Lolo and The Kid' director Benedict Mique unveils new movie 'Maple Leaf Dreams'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
“Lolo & The Kid” director Benedict Mique has a new film that will be showing in cinemas in September.
Movies
fbtw
JoshLia's reunion film 'Un/Happy For You' earnings reach P253 million
8 days ago

JoshLia's reunion film 'Un/Happy For You' earnings reach P253 million

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Ex-lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia's reunion film "Un/Happy For You" continues its blockbuster success as it earns...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with