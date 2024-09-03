Lala Sotto-Antonio defends MTRCB X ratings for 'Alipato at Muog,' 'Dear Satan'

MANILA, Philippines — Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chair Lala Sotto-Antonio defended the agency's decision to issue X ratings for the documentary "Alipato at Muog" and upcoming holiday movie "Dear Satan."

During the Senate finance subcommittee's hearing on the MTRCB's proposed P164 million budget for 2025, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada brought up the appeals of "Alipato at Muog" director JL Burgos regarding the documentary's X rating.

Estrada noted the documentary about the 2007 abduction and disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos, the filmmaker's brother, competed at the recent Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and won the Special Jury Prize.

The first review of "Alipato at Muog" by three MTRCB board members did not approve of the documentary for public exhibition as it "tends to undermine the faith and confidence of the people in their government and/or duly constituted authorities."

UP Cinema, which screened the documentary for students, called the X rating a clear censor on independent filmmaking while the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said the MTRCB's decision does not duly reflect freedom of expression.

"We all know that freedom of expression is not absolute nor limitless, that is why there is a law in place," Sotto-Antonio said. "Laws and rules are important in order to put order."

RELATED: Cinemalaya Special Jury winner 'Alipato at Muog' appeals MTRCB X rating

Sotto-Antonio clarified the MTRCB gave "Alipato at Muog" exemption permits to screen at Cinemalaya and academic showings, which for her is not curtailing freedom of expression or creation but reiterated the board found the documentary "violative."

She did note Burgos applied for a second review which will be conducted by five other board members on September 5.

The discussion then shifted to "Dear Satan" starring Paolo Contis, which Sotto-Antonio said was also found to be violative.

Filmmaker and Film Development Council of the Philippines president Joey Reyes, who was present at the budget hearing, explained the film's plot about a young girl mistakenly writing a wish list to Satan instead of Santa and in the process is humanized and taught love.

Reyes clarified he hasn't seen the film yet but was at the workshop where it originated from while Sotto-Antonio has seen it, saying she was "offended as a Christian" and "depicts Satan becoming good when he will never, ever be good."

Unlike "Alipato at Muog," the "Dear Satan" team have not filed for an appeal but intend to change the title, but Sotto-Antonio clarified it is up to the board and not her alone to decide what classification will be issued.

The budget hearing ended with Estrada confirming the MTRCB's budget proposal will be submitted to the plenary.

RELATED: Paolo Contis' starrer 'Dear Satan' to change title after backlash