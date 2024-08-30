^

Movies

East Asian horror films make up SM Cinema's 'AuGhost Exclusives'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 3:10pm
The fest will feature Thailand’s 'Haunted Universities 3' and 'The Cursed Land,' Taiwan’s 'Mystery Writers,' and Cambodia’s 'Z-Mom.'
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Horror films from East Asian countries will feature in SM Cinema's "AuGhost Exclusives" from August 28 to September 3, just in time for Ghost Month.

The festival will feature Thailand's "Haunted Universities 3" and "The Cursed Land," Taiwan's "Mystery Writers," and Cambodia's "Z-Mom."

All four movies are making their Philippine debuts, having performed well in their respective countries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Haunted Universities 3" is a horror anthology film with three campus-related stories, while "The Cursed Land" sees a widower try to take control of a djinn unleashed in his rundown home.

"Mystery Writers" is a horror-drama based on the Jin Xin Building 1984 accident where a fire broke out claiming the lives of 19 people.

Finally, "Z-Mom" takes place in a holiday resort where a mother must save her family from the zombie horde that is taking over the island. 

RELATEDChristopher Reeve documentary shows story behind 'Superman' actor

