JoshLia's reunion film 'Un/Happy For You' earnings reach P253 million

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia's reunion movie, "Un/Happy For You", continues its blockbuster success as it earns P253 million as of August 24.

Now on its second week, the movie is showing in over 350 cinemas nationwide.

"Un/Happy for You" opened with an initial gross of P20.5 million, making it as the local film with the strongest opening gross this year.

As it continues to be screened nationwide, the film is also set to go global this August in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Malta, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Saipan and Cambodia, among others.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, "Un/Happy for You" revolves around ex-lovers Chef Juancho (Joshua) and Zy (Julia) rekindling their lost flame.

From plotting his revenge upon learning her engagement, Juancho reconciliates with Zy and falling anew for his ex.

Alongside Joshua and Julia, the film also stars Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, John Lapus, Kaila Estrada, Aljon Mendoza, Victor Silayan, Bong Gonzales, Meann Espinosa and Bianca De Vera.

