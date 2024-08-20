'Grave of the Fireflies,' 'Suzume,' 'First Slam Dunk' heading to Netflix

Still from "Grave of the Fireflies"

MANILA, Philippines — "Grave of the Fireflies" will be the latest film by Studio Ghibli to arrive on streaming platform Netflix.

The 1988 movie by Studio Ghibli's late co-founder Isao Takahata will begin streaming on Netflix in over 190 countries, not including the United States and Japan, beginning September 16.

The inclusion is "part of ongoing efforts to expand the platform's extensive lineup of best-in-class anime from Japan."

Outside of Studio Ghibli, anime like "The First Slam Dunk" and Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume" will also be heading to the streaming platform later this year.

Currently there are 22 movies by Studio Ghibli available on Netflix globally, except the United States and Japan, including "Howl's Moving Castle," "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Ponyo," "Kiki's Delivery Service," "The Wind Rises," "Princess Mononoke," and "Whisper of the Heart."

Based on Akiyuki Nosaka's Naoki Prize-winning short story, "Grave of the Fireflies" is set in Kobe near the end of World War II and depicts the tragic fate of war orphan siblings and the horrors of this period.

RELATED: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' overtakes 'Joker' as highest-grossing R-rated movie