^

Movies

'Grave of the Fireflies,' 'Suzume,' 'First Slam Dunk' heading to Netflix

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 1:14pm
'Grave of the Fireflies,' 'Suzume,' 'First Slam Dunk' heading to Netflix
Still from "Grave of the Fireflies"
Studio Ghibli

MANILA, Philippines — "Grave of the Fireflies" will be the latest film by Studio Ghibli to arrive on streaming platform Netflix.

The 1988 movie by Studio Ghibli's late co-founder Isao Takahata will begin streaming on Netflix in over 190 countries, not including the United States and Japan, beginning September 16.

The inclusion is "part of ongoing efforts to expand the platform's extensive lineup of best-in-class anime from Japan."

Outside of Studio Ghibli, anime like "The First Slam Dunk" and Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume" will also be heading to the streaming platform later this year.

Currently there are 22 movies by Studio Ghibli available on Netflix globally, except the United States and Japan, including "Howl's Moving Castle," "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Ponyo," "Kiki's Delivery Service," "The Wind Rises," "Princess Mononoke," and "Whisper of the Heart."

Based on Akiyuki Nosaka's Naoki Prize-winning short story, "Grave of the Fireflies" is set in Kobe near the end of World War II and depicts the tragic fate of war orphan siblings and the horrors of this period.

RELATED: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' overtakes 'Joker' as highest-grossing R-rated movie

vuukle comment

ANIME

GHIBLI

GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES

NETFLIX

STUDIO GHIBLI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Film tackling domestic violence 'La Viuda' prepares for theatrical release
6 days ago

Film tackling domestic violence 'La Viuda' prepares for theatrical release

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Under the visionary direction of award-winning director Neal Tan, "La Viuda" promises to be a gripping exploration of resilience...
Movies
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in first movie together, 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'
7 days ago

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in first movie together, 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya love team Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, fondly called "KimPau," will star in their first movie together, "My Love...
Movies
fbtw
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops in N. American theaters, passes $1 billion globally
7 days ago

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops in N. American theaters, passes $1 billion globally

7 days ago
Disney/Marvel superhero comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine" enjoyed an exceptional third weekend, taking in an estimated $54.2 million...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Cinemalaya 2024 winners
8 days ago

LIST: Cinemalaya 2024 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera won the Best Performance of an Actress award for the film “Balota” at the recently...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Gal Gadot utters iconic Evil Queen line in 'Snow White' teaser trailer
8 days ago

WATCH: Gal Gadot utters iconic Evil Queen line in 'Snow White' teaser trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Disney released the teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of "Snow White." 
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with