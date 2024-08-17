'Deadpool & Wolverine' overtakes 'Joker' as highest-grossing R-rated movie

Long-time friends Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine team up in the Shawn Levy-directed Marvel film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week after breaking the billion dollar mark, Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is now the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has raked in $1.086 billion (P62.1 billion) at the global box office, surpassing the $1.078 billion (P61.7 billion) by "Joker" in 2019.

Both comic book films are the only R-rated movies to collect a billion dollars, and this year the only other film to break 10 digits was Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out 2."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" did reach a billion faster than "Joker" although the latter did not come out in China.

Coincidentally before "Joker" the highest grossing R-Rated film was the first "Deadpool" in 2016, and Warner Bros. has a chance to reclaim the crown when "Joker: Folie à Deux" comes out this October.

"Thanks for making Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie the biggest of all time," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said. "It's fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!"

In releasing Feige's statement, Marvel cheekily referenced a scene in "Deadpool & Wolverine" where Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson says the producer will not allow any references to cocaine.

After getting rejected from joining the Avengers, Wade has retired from being Deadpool and is living a personally dreary life in "Deadpool & Wolverine" — until the Time Variance Authority show up to reveal his new importance.

But when things go sideways, Wade ends up in a wasteland with a Wolverine (a returning Hugh Jackman) he reluctantly picked up, and the heroes must find a way to save the universes they come from.

