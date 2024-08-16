Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto's reunion movie 'Un/Happy For You' earns P20M on first day

MANILA, Philippines —Ex-couple Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia’s reunion movie “Un/Happy for You” earned P20.5 million on its first day in cinemas nationwide, making it the biggest opening gross income of a local film this year.

Now showing in over 250 cinemas nationwide, “Un/Happy For You” quickly became one of the trending topics on X during its premiere night on August 13. Social media users have also started sharing their positive feedback about the movie online.

During the premiere night, Joshua and Julia expressed their gratitude to their fans, family, friends, and the people behind “Un/Happy For You.”

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat — sa fans, sa family namin na andito, sa friends namin, sa bosses thank you, sa Star Cinema salamat sa pagtitiwala sa amin ni Julia. Sa Viva Films of course at sa buong team ng Un/happy For You,” Joshua said before the film's screening.

Meanwhile, Julia is overwhelmed with love and support from their fans.

“Sobrang nakaka-overwhelm ‘yung suporta na pinapakita niyo. Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng efforts niyo. Sana po magustuhan niyo siya [Un/Happy For You],” she said.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, “Un/Happy for You” features Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, John Lapus, Kaila Estrada, Aljon Mendoza, Victor Silayan, Bong Gonzales, Meann Espinosa, and Bianca De Vera.

