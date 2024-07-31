LIST: Cinemalaya 2024 feature films, gala screening times

MANILA, Philippines — The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is set for its 20th edition from August 2 to 11, screening films that cover different aspects of Filipino lives.

The festival's main venue this year will be Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque, moving from the Philippine International Convention Center, as the Cultural Center of the Philippines main building remains under renovation.

Like recent Cinemalaya editions, Ayala Malls Cinemas will screen participating films in select malls around Metro Manila.

10 feature films make up the main competition, their gala nights in Ayala Malls Manila Bay scattered throughout the festival days leading up to the closing ceremony on August 11:

"Alipato at Muog"

Directed by JL Burgos

Synopsis: The sole documentary in competition, revolving around the 2007 disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos, the director's brother.

Gala night: August 6, Cinema 2, 5:00 p.m.

"Balota"

Directed by Kip Oebanda

Starring Marian Rivera, Sassa Gurl, Esnyr Ranollo, Royce Cabrera, and Donna Cariaga

Synopsis: A teacher volunteering at an election runs into the wilderness to protect a ballot box after violence erupts.

Gala night: August 4, Cinema 2, 5:00 p.m.

"An Errand"

Directed by Dominic Bekaert

Starring Sid Lucero, Art Acuña, and Nanding Josef

Synopsis: A driver performs an errand for his boss in the middle of the night, traveling from Baguio to Manila as secrets are unveiled.

Gala night: August 3, Cinema 2, 8:30 p.m.

"Gulay Lang, Manong"

Directed by BC Amparado

Starring Cedrick Juan, Perry Dizon, and Ricky Davao

Synopsis: A struggling vegetable farmer and a policeman team up to catch a member of the Benguet Marijuana Cartel.

Gala night: August 5, Cinema 2, 8:30 p.m.

"The Hearing"

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo

Starring Mylene Dizon, Ruby Ruiz, and Ina Feleo

Synopsis: A deaf boy sexually abused by an influential priest heads for legal proceedings.

Gala night: August 7, Cinema 2, 8:30 p.m.

"Kantil"

Directed by Joshua Caesar Medroso

Starring Edmund Telmo, Andre Miguel, Sue Prado, Raul Arellano, Ram Botero, and Perry Dizon

Synopsis: Star-crossed lovers part ways with looming demolition of a coastal village though the discovery of an alien shell halts their farewell.

Gala night: August 7, Cinema 2, 5:00 p.m.

"Kono Basho"

Directed by Jaime Pecana II

Starring Gabby Padilla and Arisa Nakano

Synopsis: Two half-sisters grieve their father's death in Rikuzentakata, a city still recovering from a tsunami years ago.

Gala night: August 6, Cinema 2, 8:30 p.m.

"Love Child"

Directed by Jonathan Jurilla

Starring RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza

Synopsis: A young, unmarried couple must come to terms how to properly raise their autistic son.

Gala night: August 5, Cinema 2, 5:00 p.m.

"Tumandok"

Directed by Richard Salvadico and Arlie Sumagaysay

Starring Jenaica Sangher and Felipe Ganancial

Synopsis: An Ati community in Iloilo struggle to reclaim their ancestral land which for years have been under threat of being taken.

Gala night: August 4, Cinema 2, 8:30 p.m.

"The Wedding Dance"

Directed by Julius Lumiqued

Starring Arvin Balageo and Christal Dagupen

Synopsis: Based on Amador T. Daguio's short story of the same name, considered a literary gem looking into some parts of the culture of the Cordilleras, this adaptation focuses in particular on the women in the community.

Gala night: August 3, Cinema 2, 5:00 p.m.

Opening the festival is Sheron Dayoc's "The Gospel of the Beast," nominated for Best Picture in two different international film festivals, including a win in Bali.

The closing film, meanwhile, will be a restored version of Lino Brocka's "Bona," which recently ran at the Cannes Film Festival.

The full list of screenings outside of gala nights — including short films and Philippine premieres in and out of Ayala Malls Manila Bay — can be found in Cinemalaya's Facebook page.

