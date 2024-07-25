'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as biggest animated movie

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's "Inside Out 2" has overtaken fellow Disney sequel "Frozen 2" as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

As of Tuesday, the "Inside Out" sequel raked in a total $1.46 billion (P85.5 billion), clearing the $1.45 billion (P85 billion) the 2019 "Frozen" sequel took in.

Disney now has seven of the top 10 biggest animated movies ever, five of which are Pixar films.

It should be noted that Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King," which earned $1.65 billion (P96.7 billion), is fully computer-generated but the studio classifies it as live-action.

On the overall list, "Inside Out 2" is the 13th highest-grossing film of all time after overtaking last year's "Barbie," the last movie to hit a billion dollars. The "Inside Out" sequel is just behind yet another sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Inside Out 2" previously broke the record for the fastest time for an animated film to hit a billion dollars in 19 days and is the only movie released this year that hit 10 digits as of this writing.

Disney will now shift its focus to Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is hoping to also hit the billion-dollar mark despite its R-16 rating.

