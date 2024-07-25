^

Movies

'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as biggest animated movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 6:20pm
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as biggest animated movie
Scene from 'Inside Out 2'
Disney - Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's "Inside Out 2" has overtaken fellow Disney sequel "Frozen 2" as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

As of Tuesday, the "Inside Out" sequel raked in a total $1.46 billion (P85.5 billion), clearing the $1.45 billion (P85 billion) the 2019 "Frozen" sequel took in.

Disney now has seven of the top 10 biggest animated movies ever, five of which are Pixar films.

It should be noted that Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King," which earned $1.65 billion (P96.7 billion), is fully computer-generated but the studio classifies it as live-action.

On the overall list, "Inside Out 2" is the 13th highest-grossing film of all time after overtaking last year's "Barbie," the last movie to hit a billion dollars. The "Inside Out" sequel is just behind yet another sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Inside Out 2" previously broke the record for the fastest time for an animated film to hit a billion dollars in 19 days and is the only movie released this year that hit 10 digits as of this writing. 

Disney will now shift its focus to Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is hoping to also hit the billion-dollar mark despite its R-16 rating. 

RELATED: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' review: Resurrecting Marvel's past

vuukle comment

DISNEY

INSIDE OUT

PIXAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Maricel Soriano tie for Best Actress at 40th PMPC Star Awards
1 day ago

Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Maricel Soriano tie for Best Actress at 40th PMPC Star Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The stars aligned at the 40th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards as Nora Aunor, Maricel Soriano,...
Movies
fbtw
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' star Cheng Pei-pei dies at 78
5 days ago

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' star Cheng Pei-pei dies at 78

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Cheng Pei-pei, an actress considered one of the first-ever woman action stars who got her start in Hong Kong's martial arts...
Movies
fbtw
Cinemalaya 2024 entry 'Tumandok' shifts focus to Ati community in Iloilo
5 days ago

Cinemalaya 2024 entry 'Tumandok' shifts focus to Ati community in Iloilo

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
"Tumandok" features an all-Ati non-professional acting ensemble from Sitio Kabarangkalan in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, speaking...
Movies
fbtw
Stray Kids renews JYP contract, to appear on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' soundtrack
6 days ago

Stray Kids renews JYP contract, to appear on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' soundtrack

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
K-pop boy band Stray Kids will be releasing a new song as part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster "'Deadpool...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with