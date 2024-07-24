^

Filipino film 'Guardia de Honor' to premiere at Cinemalaya after showing at Moscow festival

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 2:00pm
Laurice Guillen, Allen Dizon and Sunshine Cruz in 'Guardia de Honor'
2076 Kolektib

MANILA, Philippines — Director Jay Altarejos' "Guardia de Honor," premiered at the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival, will have its Philippine premiere via Cinemalaya this August. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Altarejos said that the movie is more than just a film. 

"It’s a reflection of our reality and a call for justice. Through the harrowing story of a family shattered by violence, I wanted to shed light on the systemic abuses and the culture of impunity that plague our society," he said.  

"This film is a testament to our collective struggles and the unwavering spirit of those who seek truth and honor. I chose to express it in black and white to strip the story down to its raw, emotional core, emphasizing the stark contrasts between justice and injustice, hope and despair. It’s an honor to bring this narrative to life and share it with audiences who understand and resonate with its message,” he added. 

According to Altarejos, the movie is loosely inspired by a police officer who killed his neighbors, a mother and son, in Tarlac four years ago in cold blood.

For the director, his newest film speculates on the question, "What family breeds a killer?"

"It traces the history of police brutality through the main character's family and how his traumatic childhood has contributed to his actions as an adult," he continued.

"Because of the incident, his mother has to face her own tumultuous past and generational abuse to emancipate herself, her daughter, and her granddaughter from decades-old patriarchal abuses."

