Laurice Guillen plays her best role yet in Maguindanao family drama

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 4:00pm
Laurice Guillen plays her best role yet in Maguindanao family drama

MANILA, Philippines — Catch Brillante Mendoza's latest film "Moro" now streaming on Netflix.

In "Moro," after having an ominous dream involving her deceased husband (Christopher de Leon), Laurice Guillen attempts to reconcile her two sons, played to the hilt by Piolo Pascual and Baron Geisler.

"The movie begins with a nightmare!

"I'm so proud to be part of this film. This is probably the best role I've played as an actor!

"Pain is usually caused by division. Conflicts can be settled peacefully, and not through violent means. And how pride should never get in the way of our feelings," intoned the multi-awarded actor-director Guillen.

With the assistance of the local community, the family finds a semblance of peace. But unexpected government interventions soon plunge the entire region into a state of severe violence.

 

Shot on location with a superb lensing by Odyssey Flores, from a production design by Dante Mendoza, the beautifully shot montage is spliced/edited by Ysabelle Denoga. Produced by Krisma Maclang Fajardo, the beautifully captured sound is engineered by Albert Michael Idioma and the music is by Jake Abella.

LAURICE GUILLEN
