Marvel drops teaser trailer for 'Captain America: Brave New World' with Harrison Ford

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 11:29am
Anthony Mackie in "Captain America: Brave New World"
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios finally released the first footage for "Captain America: Brave New World" in a teaser trailer which pits new faces in familiar roles.

This is the first feature film that sees Anthony Mackie taking on the Captain America mantle following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Veteran actor Harrison Ford is making his Marvel debut in the film portraying Thunderbolt Ross, the role previously held by the late William Hurt who passed away in 2022.

The teaser trailer begins with Mackie's Sam Wilson meeting Ross, now the president of the United States, at the White House.

Ross even quips he had to lose his iconic or else he would lose the presidential election, clips of which are seen as Ross pitches to Wilson to make Captain America an official military position again.

"Work with me Sam, we'll show the world a better way forward," Ross says, though the president becomes a target of a new character played by Giancarlo Esposito of "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian" fame.

Wilson briefs Ross about his compromised inner circle and the former embarks on a mission with the new Falcon Joaquin Torres, Danny Ramirez returning from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

More action clips are shown as Ross taunts Wilson, "You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers," which Wilson accepts point blank.

The new Captain America flies through the air carrying the iconic vibranium shield before the title card hits, and the teaser ends with a quick glimpse of Ross as Red Hulk tossing down the shield.

Carl Lumbly will reprise his role of Isaiah Bradley from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" while Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will reprise their characters Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns for the first time since 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."

"Captain America: Brave New World" will hit theaters in February 2025. — Video from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel

