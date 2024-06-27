Rhian Ramos, Glaiza de Castro reuniting for new movie

MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Rhian Ramos and Glaiza de Castro are set to star in a new GL movie together, nearly a decade after they starred in the GL series "The Rich Man's Daughter."

Film company Wide International Film Productions announced in a series of social media posts that Rhian and Glaiza agreed to do a movie together.

The agreement occurred during the fanmeeting of FreenBecky — stars of the first Thai GL show "Gap: The Series" — last year in Araneta Coliseum.

Both Rhian and Glaiza were teased by fans and said "yes" on doing a movie together, but Wide International just made it official the film will be produced by them.

The production company and filmmaker Dennis Evangelista also said the film will be directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, best known for "Kita Kita," "Walang KaParis," and "Under Parallel Skies."

The two actresses earned praise for their performances in 2015's "The Rich Man's Daughter," billed as one of the first-ever GL shows in Southeast Asia, dubbing them the "RaStro" love team.

Also appearing in the show were Katrina Halili, Sheena Halili, Chynna Ortaleza, Pauleen Luna, Paolo Contis, Tony Mabesa, and Gloria Romero.

RELATED: 'Bros': Dominic Roque denies courting Kathryn Bernardo