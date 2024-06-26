Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in 'Red One' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. and MGM Pictures released the first official trailer for the holiday action movie "Red One," starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus.

The trailer begins with Johnson's Callum Drift, head of North Pole security, spotting Santa as he works out while his wife Mrs. Claus (Bonnie Hunt) counts him to 500 lifts.

Things take a turn when Santa, formally referred to as Nick, is taken. This leads Lucy Liu's Jacqueline Frost to recommend enlisting the services of bounty hunter Jack O'Malley (Evans).

Jack is taken to the North Pole where he is briefed on the situation, much to his disbelief, even after Callum and a talking polar bear point out Jack is Level 4 on the infamous naughty list.

Clips of Callum and Jack follow including a visit to the toy store where Callum resizes a Hot Wheels car to a life-size vehicle.

"You wouldn't have a Wonder Woman action figure, do you?" Jack asks the cashier, which Callum shuts down immediately.

The scene is an irony as Evans is a long-time Marvel figure by playing Captain America and Human Torch, while Johnson plays DC anti-hero Black Adam in the same universe as Wonder Woman.

WATCH: Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson out to save missing Santa

Callum explains how unnatural things are over clips of a jack-o'-lantern and a flaming horse — probably the Headless Horseman — and Kristofer Hivju's Krampus (another Christmas figure) playing an intense slapping game with his colleagues.

"We need to prepare for the possibility of no Christmas," says Jacqueline. Jack replies with a quip, "There's worse ways to go out than trying to save Santa Claus."

Action set pieces end with Callum announcing the arrival of giant snowmen on the beach in broad daylight, where cutting them in half does not even do critical damage.

After the title card drops, the trailer ends with Callum getting a whopping from Krampus playing the slapping game.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jenna Kannell, Wesley Kimmel and Nick Kroll are also in the film. It is helmed by comedy director Jake Kasdan, who directed Johnson in the new "Jumanji" movies.

"Red One" releases in Philippine theaters on November 13, deep into the country's Christmas season. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines YouTube channel

