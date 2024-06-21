'Inside Out 2' continues box office success despite online leak

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's latest movie, "Inside Out 2," surpassed expectations at the box office even though a copy of the film is circulating online.

Not even a week since its release, a fairly clear copy of the movie was uploaded on the Internet for users to access at their disposal.

Despite the leak, "Inside Out 2" managed the biggest opening for an animated movie in the world to date, nearly hitting $300 million (over P17 billion), which is higher than last year's box-office hit "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

It is also a particularly huge success for Disney, which owns Pixar, as the film is its biggest animated opening after the pandemic.

Disney Southeast Asia - Philippines previously confirmed to Philstar.com that "Inside Out 2" earned P88.8 million locally on its opening day, the third biggest opening day of all time in the Philippines.

The movie is behind the last two "Avengers" movies released in 2018 and 2019, which are also under Disney through Marvel Studios.

For comparison, "Avengers: Infinity War" earned P141.6 million on its premiere day back in April 2018, while "Avengers: Endgame" earned a whopping P205.6 million when it premiered in the Philippines a year later.

"Inside Out 2" is poised to be the biggest film opening of 2024 in the Philippines, unless upcoming comic book movies, "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Joker: Folie à Deux," can pull off massive sales despite having R-ratings.

The sequel is set a year after the end of 2015's "Inside Out" where core emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear are managing well inside 13-year-old Riley Andersen's mind.

Puberty kicks in and with it brings a new bunch of emotions — Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

With Riley's future on the line, emotions will literally clash, as if being a young teenager navigating life was not hard enough already.

To mark the theatrical release of "Inside Out 2," Globe Philippines recently treated dads and their families to a Father's Day screening of the movie.

Through Globe's GFiberSURF999 30 days unlimited Internet plan via the GlobeOne app, a one-month Disney+ Premium (worth P519) subscription comes free, while GFiberSURF 365 Days Unli Internet plan comes with a Disney+ Premium subscription worth P4,190.

