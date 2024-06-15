Miles Teller to star in 'An Officer And A Gentleman' remake

Composite image of actor Miles Teller at a 'Top Gun: Maverick' event and Richard Gere in 'An Officer And A Gentleman'

MANILA, Philippines — "Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller has been tapped to headline Paramount's remake of 1982's "An Officer And A Gentleman," which starred Richard Gere.

The lastest draft of the remake's script was penned by comedy screenwriter Dana Fox, whose previous work includes "Cruella," "The Lost City," "What Happens In Vegas," "How To Be Single," "Couples Retreat" and "Home Before Dark."

The original film stars Richard Gere as an aspiring Navy officer candidate dealing with a tough drill sergeant, played by the late Louis Gossett Jr., and finding love in a local girl portrayed by Debra Winger.

The movie catapulted Gere and Winger into stardom, while Gossett, who passed away last March, became the first African-American to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

"An Officer And A Gentleman" also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with "Up Where We Belong" and received nominations for Best Actress for Winger, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.

Teller previously portrayed a Navy cadet and pilot in "Top Gun: Maverick," another Paramount property, opposite Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, 36 years after the first "Top Gun."

The actor also appeared in the 2011 remake of Kevin Bacon's 1984 movie "Footloose," taking on the role originated by Chris Penn.

Other popular films Teller starred in include "The Spectacular Now," "Project X," "Fantastic Four," "War Dogs" and the "Divergent" films. He also appeared on the miniseries "The Offer," which is about the development and production of the popular 1972 gangster film by Francis Ford Coppola titled "The Godfather."

