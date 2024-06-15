^

Movies

Miles Teller to star in 'An Officer And A Gentleman' remake

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 1:08pm
Miles Teller to star in 'An Officer And A Gentleman' remake
Composite image of actor Miles Teller at a 'Top Gun: Maverick' event and Richard Gere in 'An Officer And A Gentleman'
Joseph Okpako / WireImage, Paramount

MANILA, Philippines — "Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller has been tapped to headline Paramount's remake of 1982's "An Officer And A Gentleman," which starred Richard Gere. 

The lastest draft of the remake's script was penned by comedy screenwriter Dana Fox, whose previous work includes "Cruella," "The Lost City," "What Happens In Vegas," "How To Be Single," "Couples Retreat" and "Home Before Dark."

The original film stars Richard Gere as an aspiring Navy officer candidate dealing with a tough drill sergeant, played by the late Louis Gossett Jr., and finding love in a local girl portrayed by Debra Winger.

The movie catapulted Gere and Winger into stardom, while Gossett, who passed away last March, became the first African-American to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Related: Warner Bros. eyeing Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman for 'Practical Magic 2'

"An Officer And A Gentleman" also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with "Up Where We Belong" and received nominations for Best Actress for Winger, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.

Teller previously portrayed a Navy cadet and pilot in "Top Gun: Maverick," another Paramount property, opposite Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, 36 years after the first "Top Gun."

The actor also appeared in the 2011 remake of Kevin Bacon's 1984 movie "Footloose," taking on the role originated by Chris Penn.

Other popular films Teller starred in include "The Spectacular Now," "Project X," "Fantastic Four," "War Dogs" and the "Divergent" films. He also appeared on the miniseries "The Offer," which is about the development and production of the popular 1972 gangster film by Francis Ford Coppola titled "The Godfather."

RELATED: Philippine films need to improve — Jose Javier Reyes, Ruel S. Bayani

vuukle comment

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

MILES TELLER

PARAMOUNT

RICHARD GERE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year
2 days ago

Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The 40th Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards will be a special one to look out for with one category packed with...
Movies
fbtw
Review: Why watch &lsquo;Marvel Universe Live!&rsquo; even if you&rsquo;ve seen all Marvel films, series
2 days ago

Review: Why watch ‘Marvel Universe Live!’ even if you’ve seen all Marvel films, series

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
While the show is not headlined by the Hollywood A-list stars that became the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is...
Movies
fbtw
'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry
3 days ago

'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actress Marian Rivera is more than thrilled to headline her first lead movie at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent...
Movies
fbtw
Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awards&nbsp;at Urian 2024
6 days ago

Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awards at Urian 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Charlie Dizon and Romnick Sarmenta took home the top acting plums, beating popular picks, at last night's 47th Gawad Urian...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with