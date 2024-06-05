'Read the fine print!': 4 life lessons from big dreamer Willy Wonka

The musical film 'Wonka' is now available for streaming.

MANILA, Philippines — We all know a piece about big dreamer Willy Wonka, who matched his dreams with innovative ideas and hard work to build his chocolate factory.

Roald Dahl’s vivid imagination brought to life the whimsical and fantastic world of Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory. From chocolate rivers to edible landscapes, the sheer creativity of the setting of the story has captivated — and continue to captivate — audiences of all ages since the release of the book in 1964.

The latest iteration of the timeless story is the musical film "Wonka," which stars Timothée Chalamet and is directed by Paul King, can now be streamed with family and friends right in the comfort of your own home through HBO GO powered by PLDT Home.

"Wonka," the musical film, traces the billionaire chocolate maker’s beginnings. Chalamet plays the aspiring inventor, magician and chocolatier who just arrived in Europe after traveling the world for seven years. The experiences of Willy Wonka’s character in the story should already give viewers important and practical tips on how they can turn their own dreams into reality.

Here are a few life lessons that the world’s most popular chocolatier himself can teach us:

1. Work hard, persist and make yourself different.

Every entrepreneur or employee faces logistic challenges and fierce competition. Sometimes, it seems impossible to overcome obstacles, but there is always a way.

Much like in Wonka, you can’t get a shop without selling chocolate, and you can’t sell chocolate without a shop. That’s indeed a conundrum yet Willy Wonka persists in making his chocolate, thus leveraging his skills as a magician, inventor and showman.

2. Pay attention to details.

Willy Wonka learns a lesson by not reading the fine print in Mrs. Scrubitt’s contract, and so he gets stuck working for her to pay off his debt.

In real life, whether it’s a side hustle contract or your rental agreement, remember to always read the fine print! It’s literally fine print because it sometimes stipulates conditions you may not agree to had it been front and center.

3. Be creative, be imaginative.

When people tell you to use your imagination, they usually mean it sarcastically. Well, Willy Wonka does use his imagination — and it pays off handsomely, getting his chocolates to the masses and earning him a measure of popularity.

He invents “hoverchocs” or chocolates that make people fly for 20 minutes. He also invents Big Night Out chocolate, which allows the eater to feel like he’s on a night out, making him sing and dance.

His Broadway Choc has the same effect — but with better choreography, as if you are in a Broadway show. They sure got everyone’s attention!

4. Find your inspiration.

Willy Wonka’s inspiration is his mother’s love.

“Hold on to your dreams,” his mother told him when he was a young boy. So, whenever he encounters difficulties, he would hold on to these words like a lifeline. Whatever it is that inspires you to get up earlier in the morning or work later in the night, use it.

From Paul King (writer-director of the "Paddington" films), David Heyman (producer of the "Harry Potter" series, "Gravity," "Barbie" and "Paddington"), and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, the vivid big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.

Starring with Chalamet are Calah Lane ("The Day Shall Come"), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key ("The Prom," "Schmigadoon"), Paterson Joseph ("Vigil," "Noughts + Crosses"), Matt Lucas ("Paddington," "Alice in Wonderland," "Little Britain"), Mathew Baynton ("The Wrong Man," "Ghosts"), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water," the "Paddington" films, "Spencer"), Rowan Atkinson (the "Johnny English" and "Mr. Bean" films, "Love Actually"), Jim Carter ("Downtown Abbey"), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite," "The Lost Daughter," "The Crown") and Hugh Grant ("Paddington 2," "Bridget Jones’s Diary," "Notting Hill," "Four Weddings and a Funeral").

The film also stars Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus," "Insecure"), Rich Fulcher ("Marriage Story," "Disenchantment"), Rakhee Thakrar ("Sex Education," "Four Weddings and a Funeral"), Tom Davis ("Paddington 2," "King Gary") and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith ("Paddington 2," "Zack Snyder’s Justice League," "Mary Poppins Returns").

