WATCH: George Clooney, Brad Pitt reunite onscreen after 16 years for 'Wolfs'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 9:26am
Brad Pitt and George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt will appear onscreen for the first time in 16 years when their action-comedy film "Wolfs" hits cinemas.

The movie's trailer shows a frantic woman, played by Amy Ryan, contacting Clooney's Jack, a fixer-for-hire who cleans up crimes.

Jack gets to work but some confusion ensues when Pitt's Nick, another fix, arrives for the same job.

With more danger on the rise, the two "lone wolves" must find a way to work together, much to their dislike.

Austin Abrams' character funnily points out, as the trailer plays Frank Sinatra's "My Way," that as much Jack and Nick hate teaming up, the duo wear the same kind of clothes and talk the same way.

"We're not secret partners!" Jack and Nick say in frustration to end the trailer.

Clooney and Pitt last starred in the 2008 Coen Brothers movie "Burn After Reading," and before that appeared in three "Ocean's" films and the 2002 movie "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

The two actors and real-life friends appeared in John Krasinski's "If" this year; however, Clooney had a voice role, while Pitt was credited with an invisible character that never speaks.

Both are producers on "Wolfs" through their respective film companies — Plan B Entertainment for Pitt, Smokehouse Pictures for Clooney — alongside Apple Studios. Columbia and Sony will handle distribution.

"Wolfs," written and directed by Marvel's "Spider-Man" movies filmmaker Jon Watts, arrives in Philippine cinemas this September. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

