Kelvin Miranda, Kira Balinger film now showing in 130 cinemas

Kelvin Miranda and Kira Balinger with director Cathy Camarillo at the 'Chances Are You And I' premiere night.

MANILA, Philippines — The Kelvin Miranda and Kira Balinger starrer "Chances Are You And I," a Spotlight Entry at the inaugural Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival in Tokyo, Japan, is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

"I'm delighted and fortunate that our story has been appreciated. Being chosen as the opening salvo, we hope more people will come to appreciate both the story of our two characters and Filipino-made films," director Cathy Camarillo said.

"It's also exciting that we can serve as a bridge for Filipinos in Japan to connect with their homeland," she added.

Kelvin and Kira wanted their movie to raise awareness on different issues.

"Our characters aim to raise awareness about brain illness, which is a global issue. We hope people who are suffering from mental health issues will find inspiration in our story," Kira said.

"The film poses the question of whether you'd let fate decide for you or if you'd change the course of your life. We want to convey that every problem has a solution," Kelvin added.

Produced by Pocket Media Productions Inc. with Happy Infinite Prioductions and distributed by Regal Entertainment Inc., the film is now showing in over 130 cinemas nationwide.

