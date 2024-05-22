^

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards hope to answer 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' questions in sequel

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 3:25pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards hope to answer 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' questions in sequel
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards at the special movie announcement for 'Hello, Love, Again,' the sequel to their 2019 film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye,' held in ABS-CBN on May 19, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — It has not escaped the notice of KathDen or Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards that there is clamor for them to return for a sequel to their 2019 hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye." 

The onscreen pair revealed that they are very much aware of it at last Sunday's announcement to the movie's sequel titled "Hello, Love, Again" held in ABS-CBN. The upcoming movie is the first collaboration between GMA Pictures and Star Cinema. 

"Fans of the film really want to know what happens next. Yes, we are aware. The clamor is still there. Ngayon lang talaga mas nagbunga 'yung paghingi nila ng part 2 ng film," replied Alden to host MJ Felipe's "bonus" question. 

The actor shared how he was informed how fans reacted to news of the 2019 movie getting pulled out of popular streaming site Netflix. He noticed how fans were against it, so to this day, the movie is still streaming on the site. 

His leading lady confirmed and added the apprehension she had when they were informed that the much-awaited sequel is pushing through. 

"I think we're pretty aware. People have been asking if may part 2 ba. Even our friends, family. Lahat sila pero my usual answer is hindi ko alam. Hindi ako nagno-no, nagye-yes kasi hindi ko naman talaga alam pero we were all hoping na actually pwede pa naman sundan kasi we all know open-ended 'yung 'Hello, Love, Goodbye.' 
 
"Actually ang fear ko, when Tita Cory [Vidanes, ABS-CBN executive] told me about this film, siyempre natakot ako kasi hindi ko alam kung should we leave it as it is or maybe gumawa na lang kami ng bagong kwento ni Alden or better na ituloy siya," she said. 

"Hello, Love, Goodbye" saw their characters, Ethan and Joy, parting ways as Joy decides to pursue her dreams for a better life in Canada, while Ethan chooses to stay in Hong Kong to build his dreams and stay with his family. 

With promises uttered before separating, the two central characters gave viewers and the fans that subsequently called themselves as KathDen hope that there could be a sequel. 

Kathryn said that when she thinks about the open-ended ending as a viewer, she, too, has many questions. 

"But then if I put myself aside not being part of the cast, parang me din ang dami kong questions. Nag-survive ba 'yung LDR (long distance relationship) nila? Kamusta 'yung buhay niya sa Canada? Nagawa ba niya 'yung dreams niya? So for me, 'Hello, Love, Again' will provide all the answers to my questions and to all our questions hopefully," Kathryn ended. 

