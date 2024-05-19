^

Movies

Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo to reunite in 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' sequel after 5 years

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 1:31pm
Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo to reunite in 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' sequel after 5 years
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in a scene from 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'
Star Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Due to insistent public demand, KathDen or the fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, will finally have their HEA or happily ever after (hopefully) on screen as the blockbuster stars are finally making the much-awaited sequel to 2019's "Hello, Love, Goodbye." 

The sequel to the movie have been persisting since its release in 2019, but a Deadline report finally confirmed it. The online news site on May 18 said the sequel is titled "Hello, Love, Again" and will be released on November 13 in the Philippines. Cathy Garcia-Sampana will return as director in the movie that will be shot in Canada. 

The upcoming sequel will be the first time that GMA Pictures and ABS-CBN's Star Cinema will collaborate on a movie. 

“'Hello Love Again' is born out of that same passion, and this time, focusing on the lives of the Filipinos in Canada. This also marks the beginning of our beautiful collaboration with GMA Pictures, who share the same passion with us in telling stories for the Filipino audience worldwide,” Garcia-Sampana told Deadline. 

“I am as excited as all of you perhaps, to find out what Joy and Ethan had gone through after Hello, Love, Goodbye and will be going through in 'Hello, Love, Again,'” she added. 

In the 2019 movie, Ethan (Alden) and Joy (Kathryn) cross paths in Hong Kong where Joy's initial reluctance to pursue romantic feelings for Ethan ended on a hopeful note. Set on pursuing a better life in Canada, she leaves Ethan in Hong Kong, who has his own reasons for wanting to stay in the special administrative region. 

"Hello Love Goodbye" once held the record for the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time, with P880.6 million worldwide gross revenue. It was toppled with another Star Cinema movie, the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Rewind," starring real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera. 

RELATED: Alden Richards hopeful for Kathryn Bernardo reunion movie

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Janine Gutierrez producing Pilita Corrales documentary
2 days ago

Janine Gutierrez producing Pilita Corrales documentary

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Janine Gutierrez is set to produce a documentary about her grandmother, legendary singer Pilita Corrales.
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in official 'Wicked' trailer
3 days ago

WATCH: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in official 'Wicked' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Universal Pictures released the full theatrical trailer for "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the first...
Movies
fbtw
Coppola's epic 'Megalopolis' finally arrives at Cannes
3 days ago

Coppola's epic 'Megalopolis' finally arrives at Cannes

By Eric Randolph | 3 days ago
One of Hollywood's most mythologized directors, Francis Ford Coppola, returns to the Cannes Film Festival with the almost...
Movies
fbtw
Mad Max, Meryl, and #MeToo in strong day for women at Cannes
3 days ago

Mad Max, Meryl, and #MeToo in strong day for women at Cannes

By Eric Randolph | 3 days ago
A blood-splattered "Mad Max" heroine, a Meryl Streep masterclass, a #MeToo figurehead — the Cannes Film Festival showed...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with