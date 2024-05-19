Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo to reunite in 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' sequel after 5 years

MANILA, Philippines — Due to insistent public demand, KathDen or the fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, will finally have their HEA or happily ever after (hopefully) on screen as the blockbuster stars are finally making the much-awaited sequel to 2019's "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

The sequel to the movie have been persisting since its release in 2019, but a Deadline report finally confirmed it. The online news site on May 18 said the sequel is titled "Hello, Love, Again" and will be released on November 13 in the Philippines. Cathy Garcia-Sampana will return as director in the movie that will be shot in Canada.

The upcoming sequel will be the first time that GMA Pictures and ABS-CBN's Star Cinema will collaborate on a movie.

“'Hello Love Again' is born out of that same passion, and this time, focusing on the lives of the Filipinos in Canada. This also marks the beginning of our beautiful collaboration with GMA Pictures, who share the same passion with us in telling stories for the Filipino audience worldwide,” Garcia-Sampana told Deadline.

“I am as excited as all of you perhaps, to find out what Joy and Ethan had gone through after Hello, Love, Goodbye and will be going through in 'Hello, Love, Again,'” she added.

In the 2019 movie, Ethan (Alden) and Joy (Kathryn) cross paths in Hong Kong where Joy's initial reluctance to pursue romantic feelings for Ethan ended on a hopeful note. Set on pursuing a better life in Canada, she leaves Ethan in Hong Kong, who has his own reasons for wanting to stay in the special administrative region.

"Hello Love Goodbye" once held the record for the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time, with P880.6 million worldwide gross revenue. It was toppled with another Star Cinema movie, the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Rewind," starring real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

