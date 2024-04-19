^

Movies

Joy, Ethan reunion? Cathy Garcia, Star Cinema officials visit Canada after Hong Kong trip

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 10:29am
Joy, Ethan reunion? Cathy Garcia, Star Cinema officials visit Canada after Hong Kong trip
Scene from 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'
Star Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster film director Cathy Garcia-Sampana visited Canada with Star Cinema's officials after their recent trip in Hong Kong. 

Star Cinema staff Anilyn Tuco posted on her Facebook account photos of Cathy, together with Star Cinema Creative Head Carmi Raymundo and Star Cinema Line Producer John Leo Garcia in Calgary, Canada. 

"My Visitors from Philippines Direk Cathy Molina and Direk Carmi Raymundo with Leo from Star Cinema. Thank you guys for the short visit in my home sweet home," Anilyn captioned her post. 

Cathy was the director of 2019 blockbuster film "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards. 

It can be recalled that in the film, Joy (Kathryn) worked as a domestic helper in Hong Kong where she met Ethan (Alden). At the end of the movie, her dream of going to Canada was fulfilled as she left Ethan in Hong Kong. 

Reports recently said that "Hello Love Goodbye" will have a sequel to be filmed in Canada. 

Cathy, however, recently said in an interview that there is still no confirmation for a sequel, but they are willing to work for it again. 

"Wala pang confirmation. Lahat kami ay umaasa pa lang na sana nga, 'no? Kung ang ibang tao ay gusto, kami din gusto namin," she said.

RELATED: Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 — Cathy Garcia-Sampana

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

CATHY GARCIA-MOLINA

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months over deadly on-set shooting
2 days ago

'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months over deadly on-set shooting

By Huw Griffith | 2 days ago
The armorer who loaded the gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" was sentenced to...
Movies
fbtw
Paramount announces 'Scary Movie' reboot, new live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
6 days ago

Paramount announces 'Scary Movie' reboot, new live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Film studio Paramount Pictures pulled out the big guns at this year's CinemaCon with an array of future projects tapping...
Movies
fbtw
Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie
6 days ago

Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Filipino-American wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista leads the voice cast of the upcoming animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender"...
Movies
fbtw
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated
7 days ago

Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated

By Andrew Marszal | 7 days ago
Paramount Pictures unveiled gory first-look footage from "Gladiator 2" as Disney put on an unusually R-rated presentation...
Movies
fbtw
Margot Robbie to co-produce 'Monopoly' movie
7 days ago

Margot Robbie to co-produce 'Monopoly' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
A "Monopoly" movie based on the popular board game is seeing further movement as it adds "Barbie" star Margot Robbie as a...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with