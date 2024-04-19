Joy, Ethan reunion? Cathy Garcia, Star Cinema officials visit Canada after Hong Kong trip

MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster film director Cathy Garcia-Sampana visited Canada with Star Cinema's officials after their recent trip in Hong Kong.

Star Cinema staff Anilyn Tuco posted on her Facebook account photos of Cathy, together with Star Cinema Creative Head Carmi Raymundo and Star Cinema Line Producer John Leo Garcia in Calgary, Canada.

"My Visitors from Philippines Direk Cathy Molina and Direk Carmi Raymundo with Leo from Star Cinema. Thank you guys for the short visit in my home sweet home," Anilyn captioned her post.

Cathy was the director of 2019 blockbuster film "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

It can be recalled that in the film, Joy (Kathryn) worked as a domestic helper in Hong Kong where she met Ethan (Alden). At the end of the movie, her dream of going to Canada was fulfilled as she left Ethan in Hong Kong.

Reports recently said that "Hello Love Goodbye" will have a sequel to be filmed in Canada.

Cathy, however, recently said in an interview that there is still no confirmation for a sequel, but they are willing to work for it again.

"Wala pang confirmation. Lahat kami ay umaasa pa lang na sana nga, 'no? Kung ang ibang tao ay gusto, kami din gusto namin," she said.

RELATED: Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 — Cathy Garcia-Sampana