Disney delays live-action 'Moana,' sets 2026 release for 'Toy Story 5,' 'Mandalorian'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 10:51am
Composite image of Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian and characters from 'Toy Story'
Lucasfilm, Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Disney revealed changes in its movie release calendar involving some of its biggest properties, promising a blockbuster supply of films in the next couple of years.

The live-action remake of 2016's "Moana," where Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role of the demigod Maui, is pushed a year and instead will come out in mid-July 2026.

While a delay may appear unfortunate, it will put some distance between the upcoming film and the animated sequel due to come out later this November. The animated sequel also stars Johnson opposite a returning Auli'i Cravalho as the titular character.

"Moana 2" faces competition when it is scheduled to go against the first "Wicked" movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the tail-end of the year.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu," a film that will serve as the culminating project of several live-action "Star Wars" shows, takes the slot of the "Untitled Star Wars film" set for late May 2026.

Finally, a fifth "Toy Story" movie takes the slot of the "Untitled Pixar film" set for mid-June 2026, seven years since "Toy Story 4" and four years since the spin-off film "Lightyear," starring Chris Evans, were released.

With "The Mandalorian & Grogu," "Toy Story 5" and the live-action "Moana" coming out in quick succession, Disney is already setting its sights on a strong summer box office that year.

Disney also announced that "Tron: Ares" — a standalone sequel to 1982's "Tron" and 2010's "Tron: Legacy" — will come out in October 2025.

This movie will be directed by "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" filmmaker Joachim Rønning and will star Oscar winner Jared Leto and "Past Lives" breakout star Greta Lee.

Spy thriller "The Amateur," starring award-winning actors Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, is bumped from November this year to April next year, while the Amy Adams comedy-horror "Nightbitch" is getting a limited release this December.

