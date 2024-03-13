Watch for free! Celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories with 2024 Five Films for Freedom

On its 10th anniversary, the world’s widest-reaching LGBTQIA+ digital campaign presents five remarkable films, which proudly include an animated movie from the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Since 2014, Five Films for Freedom has been celebrating global LGBTQIA+ stories to amplify queer voice and advocate for love as a human right.

On its 10th anniversary, the world’s widest-reaching LGBTQIA+ digital campaign—presented by the British Council and the British Film Institute in partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival—showcases five remarkable films, which proudly include an animated movie from the Philippines.

Here are the much-awaited films that you can watch for free from March 13 to 24 via the British Arts YouTube channel.

1. Little One

Directed by Clister Santos (Philippines – 9 mins)

A pregnant mother, unsure of how to raise a child, arranges an interview with her two gay dads but fate intervenes when his dad suffers a heart attack. Her dad reflects on their family's history, captured on an old camcorder.

2. Halfway

Directed by Kumar Chheda (India – 14 mins)

A turbulent couple ends up at different entrances of Juhu Beach, forcing them to walk towards each other and meet halfway.

3. Cursive

Directed by Isabel Steubel Johnson (UK – 9 mins)

When a woman on the verge of a breakup gets help from a mysterious stranger to improve her handwriting, she finds the inner voice she longed for all along.

4. The First Kiss

Directed by Miguel Lafuente (Spain – 9 mins)

Today is a special day for Andi, he is going to Madrid to have his first date with a boy he's met online.

5. Compton's 22

Directed by Drew de Pinto (USA – 18 mins)

Three years prior to Stonewall, transgender sex workers and drag queens revolted against police violence at Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco's Tenderloin district.

Briony Hanson, director of film at the British Council, expressed immense pride in the platform's evolution over the past decade. “Five Films for Freedom has not only provided a vital space for LGBTQIA+ stories to be heard but has also fostered a global movement for equality and acceptance,” she remarked.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we invite audiences everywhere to join us in championing love in all its forms.”

The milestone 10th anniversary edition promises to transport the audience through compelling narratives, from the historic defiance of Compton's 22 in San Francisco to the exploration of love and understanding in Halfway. Little One, Cursive and The First Kiss, meanwhile, dive deep into themes of family, identity and the universal quest for acceptance.

Lotus Postrado, country director of the British Council in the Philippines, echoed the sentiments of pride in showcasing the exceptional work of filmmakers on a global stage.

“Throughout the 10-year journey of Five Films for Freedom, we’ve been able to reach over 23 million viewers globally with these remarkable films,” she noted.

“We take pride in our ongoing commitment to supporting this initiative, which not only sheds light on new narratives but also fosters new connections and understanding.”

Watch the films online for free from March 13 to 24, and share your experience using the hashtag #FiveFilmsForFreedom.

For more information and to access the films, visit British Arts YouTube channel. To know more about British Council, visit www.britishcouncil.org.

