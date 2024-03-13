Prosthetic artist Cecille Baun passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine cinema has lost another gem as veteran prosthetic artist Cecille Baun has passed away.

Cecille's death was confirmed by her grandchild, Gary Paolo Valdez, in a Facebook post.

"She passed away on March 11, 2024 6:37 am surrounded by her loved ones. Mommy Cecille was also known as one of the best prosthetic artist during her time — leaving a great legacy,” Paolo said.

“She lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure, laughter, and love,” he added.

Cecille's wake will be in St. Peter Memorial Chapels Commonwealth Avenue (RM 301) on March 13 to 16.

In a Facebook post, line producer Dennis Evangelista paid tribute to Cecille.

"Hindi ko malilimutan ang husay at talino ni Cecille Baun. Privileged to work with her in some of my important films such as 'Dukot' directed by Joel Lamangan and 'Lauriana' directed by the late Mel Chionglo.

"Siya ang gumawa ng fake vagina ni Bangs Garcia na kinakandado ni Allen Dizon sa pelikulang 'Lauriana,' pinatanda rin (70 years old) at pina-mukhang naghihirap sa sakit si Dizon sa 'Lauriana.'

"Naging close kami ni Tita Cecile at napakasaya ng aming mga kuwentuhan sa kanyang karabasan sa pagta-trabaho niya sa pelikula.

"Rest in Peace Tita Cecile, pagpupugay sa iyong talento at mga naiambag sa paggawa ng pelikula. Pakikiramay sa kanyang naulilang Pamilya!!!"

Director Vic Tiro also paid tribute to Cecille on Facebook.

“Rest in Peace Ma’am Cecille Baun of Philippine Cinema best in Prosthetics,” Vic said.

Seasoned showbiz reporter Mell Navarro also posted Cecille’s passing on his Facebook account.

“Legendary makeup artist and prosthetics icon MS CECIL BAUN has passed away. May she rest in peace. Condolences to the family,” Mell wrote.

Cecille is known for her prosthetic works in “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Darna,” “Oro, Plata, Mata,” among others.

