Women's Month: PDEA women agents honored in 'Buy Bust Queen'

'Buy Bust Queen' stars Phoebe Walker with the special participation of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director Gen. Wilkins Villanueva. It is directed by JR Olinares.

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Women’s Month, women agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will be honored in the film “Buy Bust Queen.”

Produced by Pinoyflix Films and Entertainment Production in cooperation with PDEA, the film is a true story-inspired narrative about women leading the operations.

This tale centers on seven women who defy gender norms, showcasing their dedication and resilience in joining an institution traditionally dominated by men.

"Buy Bust Queen" stars Phoebe Walker and with the special participation of PDEA Director Gen. Wilkins Villanueva (as himself). It also features Ritz Azul, Maxine Medina, Ellaine Ochoa, Cheng Alessa, Ameera Johara, Ayeesha Cevantes, Ervic Vijandre with Christian Vazquez, Jeric Raval, Alex Medina, Jeffrey Santos, Dindo Arroyo, Ping Medina and Ricardo Cepeda. It is directed by JR Olinares.

“In reality today, women agents in PDEA have been increased. Despite being under-represented, women are highly successful in major operations of the agency. This film shall break stereotypes and will flip the gender scales a bit, proving that women can join spaces previously dominated by men,” Olinares said.

“Buy Bust Queen” is now screening in more than 100 cinemas nationwide.

