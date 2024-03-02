^

Movies

Korea's Oscars entry 'Concrete Utopia' with Park Seo Joon now available for streaming

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 10:29am
Park Seo-joon in "Concrete Utopia"
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The South Korean disaster thriller movie "Concrete Utopia," which grossed nearly $29 million (P1.62 billion) and was the country's entry to the 2024 Oscars, is now streaming on Viu Philippines.

"Concrete Utopia," South Korea's fourth-highest-grossing film of 2023, is set in Seoul after a devastating earthquake where everything is in shambles save for the Hwang Gung Apartments.

As outsiders flock to Hwang Gung Apartments to escape the cold, young couple Min-sung (played by Park Seo-joon) and Myung-hwa (Park Bo-young) must decide on the best course of action while the mysterious Yeong-tak (Lee Byung-Hun) emerges to lead the fate of the community.

In no time, the apartment is filled beyond capacity, driving the residents to enact harsh measures for their survival.

Since coming out last August, "Concrete Utopia" captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences across the globe with its riveting story, suspenseful drama, and powerful performances.

It was warmly received in international film festivals including Toronto, Sitges, Hawaii, Kolkata, and the International Film Festival of India.

On home turf the movie gained multiple recognitions including six awards at the Grand Bell Awards including Best Film, Best Actor for Byung-hun and Best Supporting Actress for Kim Sun-young.

The Korean Film Council unanimously selected "Concrete Utopia" as South Korea's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars but failed to make the shortlist.

The final nominations went to Spain's "Society of the Snow," Japan's "Perfect Days," Italy's "Io Capitano," Germany's "The Teachers' Lounge," and perceived frontrunner "The Zone of Interest" from the United Kingdom.

"Concrete Utopia" (in original Korean with English subtitles, and in Tagalog-dubbed version) is available for streaming exclusively for Viu Premium subscribers.

