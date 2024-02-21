^

MMFF winner 'GomBurZa' to screen in US, UAE

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 2:33pm
From left: Enchong Dee as Jacinto Zamora, Cedrick Juan as Jose Burgos, and Dante Rivero as Mariano Gomes
MANILA, Philippines — The award-winning historical film "GomBurZa" is headed to the United States (US) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) by end of this month. 

Jesuit Communications and the Facebook page of the film shared that the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 second best picture is going to screen in US and UAE theaters. 

Filipinos and cineastes can catch the film in the US starting February 23, while those in the UAE can wait until it begins screening on February 29. 

Produced by Jesuit Communications and MQuest Ventures, "GomBurZa" details the case and trial of three secular priests, Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora, leading to their deaths due to garrote for trumped upped sedition and treason charges during the Spanish colonization. 

It stars Cedrick Juan, Dante Rivero and Enchong Dee in the titular role, with special participation by Piolo Pascual. Pepe Diokno is the director. 

Apart from the second best picture, "GomBurZa" also swept major awards at last year's MMFF, including Best Actor for Juan, Best Director for Diokno, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and the Gat Puno Antonio A. Villegas Cultural Award. 

