Filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz passes away at 72

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned filmmaker Amable "Tikoy" Aguiluz VI passed away at the age of 72.

Directors Guild of the Philippines Incorporated (DGPI) announced the passing of Aguiluz in a statement posted on Facebook yesterday.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our esteemed peer, Direk Tikoy, founder of the Cinemanila International Film Festival and direcrtor of Boatman, Manila Kingpin and Segurista," DGPI announced.

"Direk Tikoy is a visionary, a maverick and a true champion of Philippine Cinema. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace," it added.

Aguiluz's family also issued a statement about the passing of the director.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amable ‘Tikoy’ Aguiluz VI or Direk Tikoy to most of us. While we grieve this loss deeply, we kindly ask for your understanding as we choose to mourn in private for the time being," the family said.

“We assure you that once we are ready, we will share details about a public service where all who knew and loved Direk Tikoy can join us in paying tribute and saying our final goodbyes.

“Your patience, understanding, and support mean the world to us as we navigate through this period of grief. We thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and expressions of sympathy during this time."

Aguiluz was the co-founder of the University of the Philippines Film Center, the now UP Film Institute. He won Gawad Urian Best Director in 1996 for “Segurista” and Metro Manila Film Festival Best Director award for “Manila Kingpin” in 2011.