^

Movies

Filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz passes away at 72

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 11:24am
Filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz passes away at 72
Tikoy Aguiluz

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned filmmaker Amable "Tikoy" Aguiluz VI passed away at the age of 72.

Directors Guild of the Philippines Incorporated (DGPI) announced the passing of Aguiluz in a statement posted on Facebook yesterday. 

“Our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our esteemed peer, Direk Tikoy, founder of the Cinemanila International Film Festival and direcrtor of Boatman, Manila Kingpin and Segurista," DGPI announced.

"Direk Tikoy is a visionary, a maverick and a true champion of Philippine Cinema. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace," it added. 

Aguiluz's family also issued a statement about the passing of the director. 

"With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amable ‘Tikoy’ Aguiluz VI or Direk Tikoy to most of us. While we grieve this loss deeply, we kindly ask for your understanding as we choose to mourn in private for the time being," the family said.

“We assure you that once we are ready, we will share details about a public service where all who knew and loved Direk Tikoy can join us in paying tribute and saying our final goodbyes.

“Your patience, understanding, and support mean the world to us as we navigate through this period of grief. We thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and expressions of sympathy during this time."

Aguiluz was the co-founder of the University of the Philippines Film Center, the now UP Film Institute. He won Gawad Urian Best Director in 1996 for “Segurista” and Metro Manila Film Festival Best Director award for “Manila Kingpin” in 2011. 

vuukle comment

TIKOY AGUILUZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Deadpool 3' teaser welcomes Wade Wilson to MCU
6 days ago

'Deadpool 3' teaser welcomes Wade Wilson to MCU

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
A teaser video for the much-anticipated third "Deadpool" movie finally dropped, with the Merc with a Mouth making his...
Movies
fbtw
Maureen Wroblewitz open to future projects after 'Take Me To Banaue"
7 days ago

Maureen Wroblewitz open to future projects after 'Take Me To Banaue"

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz made her silver screen debut in “Take Me To Banaue...
Movies
fbtw
First look: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' trailer
7 days ago

First look: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' trailer

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
"Wicked," the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba,...
Movies
fbtw
Denzel Washington, Spike Lee to adapt Akira Kurosawa's 'High and Low'
8 days ago

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee to adapt Akira Kurosawa's 'High and Low'

By Agence France-Presse | 8 days ago
Frequent collaborators Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting to adapt a classic movie by legendary Japanese filmmaker...
Movies
fbtw
Enrique Gil's comeback movie 'I Am Not Big Bird' features joem's 'Nakaraan'
10 days ago

Enrique Gil's comeback movie 'I Am Not Big Bird' features joem's 'Nakaraan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
After garnering almost half a million streams for his track "Pangako," joem returns with an even more heart-wrenching...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with