Donny Pangilinan says 'GG' made him respect gamers more

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan revealed that playing Seth in the movie “GG” or “Good Game” made him appreciate gamers.

In “GG,” Donny goes out of his comfort zone by portraying an introverted gamer who plays for a rookie esports team while experiencing various personal challenges.

“It really made me respect more professional gamers and how much hard work they put into it. It’s really a real profession; it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said Donny, an Acer Philippines brand ambassador.

Directed by Prime Cruz, “GG” or “Good Game” is produced by Mediaworks, Cignal Entertainment, and Create Cinema and distributed by ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema. The film showcases Acer and Predator gaming products as the official PC partner.

“GG” is the country’s first full-length movie that delves into the world of professional esports.

The film is also a family affair for Donny. It marks the first time Donny and his mom, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, appear onscreen together. Donny’s dad, Anthony Pangilinan, owns Mediaworks, while his sister, Hannah, also co-wrote and co-produced the movie.

The film’s cast includes Maricel, Boots Anson-Roa, Baron Geisler, Gold Aceron, Igi Boy Flores, Kaleb Ong, Johannes Risler, and Icebox. Anthony Pangilinan, Jake Ejercito, Kim Atienza, Bigboy Cheng, Jake San Diego, Nicole Borromeo, and John Arcilla also made special appearances in the movie.

RELATED: 'Binabantayan namin isa’t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo