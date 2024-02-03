^

Movies

'Firefly' wins big at MIFF; Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes tie for Best Actor

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 3:50pm
'Firefly' wins big at MIFF; Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes tie for Best Actor
Alessandra de Rossi and Euwenn Mikaell in Zig Dulay's "Firefly"
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — After coming out on top at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), "Firefly" continued its streak at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) held in Hollywood.

The 10 films that competed at MMFF 2023 led by "Firefly" competed at the inaugural MIFF in Los Angeles, United States, with a separate jury to distinguish honors.

Like at MMFF 2023, "Firefly" won Best Picture while screenwriter Angeli Atienza won Best Screenplay.

The film won more honors as Alessandra de Rossi won Best Supporting Actress and filmmaker Zig Dulay won Best Director.

Following "Firefly" in the award haul was as Pepe Herrera won Best Supporting Actor while Dingdong Dantes was a joint winner for Best Actor, sharing it with Piolo Pascual from "Mallari."

At MMFF 2023, Miles Ocampo from "Family of Two" won Best Supporting Actress, Pepe Diokno of "GomBurza" won Best Director, JC Santos of "Mallari" won Best Supporting Actor, and Cedrick Juan of "GomBurZa" beat out both Dingdong and Piolo for Best Actor.

RELATED: 'Rewind' breaks P900M mark, including over P50M abroad

Vilma Santos-Recto replicated her 2023 MMFF Best Actress win at the MIFF, her award received by her "When I Met You In Tokyo" co-star Christopher de Leon.

Wrapping up the MIFF wins was director of photography for "GomBurZa" Carlo Mendoza for Best Cinematography, just as he did at the 2023 MMFF.

Veteran actress Hilda Koronel was previously announced as the recipient of the Monty Manibog Lifetime Achievement Award, named after the lawyer and Olympian wrestler who became the first elected Filipino-American official in Southern California and the first Filipino-American mayor in the continental United States

For winning Best Picture, the team behind "Firefly" have an opportunity to create a US-based feature film co-produced by Birns & Sawyer with up to $100,000 (P5.6 million) worth of camera rental equipment.

"Firefly," its director, and screenwriter will each receive the latest version of Final Draft software, valued at $250 (P14,000).

RELATED: Reviews: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie,' other Oscars 2024 nominees

vuukle comment

ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI

DINGDONG DANTES

FIREFLY

MANILA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF

PEPE HERRERA

PIOLO PASCUAL

VILMA SANTOS

ZIG DULAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: 'Despicable Me 4' features Gru as a new dad
2 days ago

WATCH: 'Despicable Me 4' features Gru as a new dad

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
A new entry in the "Despicable Me" franchise sees the return of Gru, his wife Lucy, their three adopted daughters and the...
Movies
fbtw
'Rewind' breaks P900M mark, including over P50M abroad
2 days ago

'Rewind' breaks P900M mark, including over P50M abroad

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
"Rewind" starring real-life couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes surpassed the P900-million peso mark at the global box...
Movies
fbtw
From Spider-Man's sidekick, Fil-Am Jacob Batalon now leads Hollywood horror film cast
2 days ago

From Spider-Man's sidekick, Fil-Am Jacob Batalon now leads Hollywood horror film cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The Filipino-American star of Marvel's "Spider-Man" films Jacob Batalon leads the cast of Columbia Pictures' newest horror...
Movies
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'
7 days ago

Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
"Rewind" has reportedly earned P889 million globally as of January 26. 
Movies
fbtw
'Literally the plot of the movie': Fans mad at 'Barbie' Oscar snubs
9 days ago

'Literally the plot of the movie': Fans mad at 'Barbie' Oscar snubs

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Few Oscar snubs have provoked as much online outrage as those delivered to summer blockbuster "Barbie," a deft satire on the...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with