'Firefly' wins big at MIFF; Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes tie for Best Actor

MANILA, Philippines — After coming out on top at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), "Firefly" continued its streak at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) held in Hollywood.

The 10 films that competed at MMFF 2023 led by "Firefly" competed at the inaugural MIFF in Los Angeles, United States, with a separate jury to distinguish honors.

Like at MMFF 2023, "Firefly" won Best Picture while screenwriter Angeli Atienza won Best Screenplay.

The film won more honors as Alessandra de Rossi won Best Supporting Actress and filmmaker Zig Dulay won Best Director.

Following "Firefly" in the award haul was as Pepe Herrera won Best Supporting Actor while Dingdong Dantes was a joint winner for Best Actor, sharing it with Piolo Pascual from "Mallari."

At MMFF 2023, Miles Ocampo from "Family of Two" won Best Supporting Actress, Pepe Diokno of "GomBurza" won Best Director, JC Santos of "Mallari" won Best Supporting Actor, and Cedrick Juan of "GomBurZa" beat out both Dingdong and Piolo for Best Actor.

Vilma Santos-Recto replicated her 2023 MMFF Best Actress win at the MIFF, her award received by her "When I Met You In Tokyo" co-star Christopher de Leon.

Wrapping up the MIFF wins was director of photography for "GomBurZa" Carlo Mendoza for Best Cinematography, just as he did at the 2023 MMFF.

Veteran actress Hilda Koronel was previously announced as the recipient of the Monty Manibog Lifetime Achievement Award, named after the lawyer and Olympian wrestler who became the first elected Filipino-American official in Southern California and the first Filipino-American mayor in the continental United States

For winning Best Picture, the team behind "Firefly" have an opportunity to create a US-based feature film co-produced by Birns & Sawyer with up to $100,000 (P5.6 million) worth of camera rental equipment.

"Firefly," its director, and screenwriter will each receive the latest version of Final Draft software, valued at $250 (P14,000).

