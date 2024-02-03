^

Movies

Jim Carrey reprising 'Sonic the Hedgehog' role for 3rd film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 10:54am
Jim Carrey reprising 'Sonic the Hedgehog' role for 3rd film
Scenes from 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Paramount Pictures International

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jim Carrey will be returning for a third "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, which is some sort of good news after floating ideas he might retire from acting.

Carrey portrayed the iconic villain Dr. Robotnik or Eggman in the first two movies based on Sega's "Sonic the Hedgehog" games.

The most recent film from 2022 saw the character falling from his giant robot, however, a post-credit scene revealed his body was not found and it set up a teaser for another character, Shadow.

The social media account for the Sonic films posted a video teaser for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." It features the blue and black electric colors of Sonic and Shadow, respectively, forming the title card and bookended by Dr. Robotnik's cackle.

"You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a shadow of things to come..." the post's caption read.

The two "Sonic the Hedgehog" films have a combined box office return of nearly $871 million (P48.billion) and have a planned spin-off series on the character Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba.

While doing press for the sequel in 2022, Carrey was asked about considerations for retirement. At the time his last film was the first Sonic movie in 2020, and prior to that were two films in 2016.

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious," Carrey said. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

It appears that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," again to be helmed by Jeff Fowler, has a golden script that reeled the comedian back in.

