'Voltes V: Legacy' movie to be released with Japanese dubbing

Clockwise, from top left photo: Miguel Tanfelix, Matt Lozano, Raphael Landicho, Radson Flores and Ysabel Ortega headline the live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime series and take on the characters of Steve, Robert, Little Jon, Mark Gordon and Jamie Robinson, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mark Reyes V said that the cinematic version of "Voltes V: Legacy" will soon be aired overseas with a Japanese dub.

The director and the stars of the said live-action adaptation series/movie, Radson Flores and Matt Lozano, attended the opening reception of the Japanese Film Festival 2024 held in Shangri-La Plaza Mall on Thursday.

"Voltes V: Legacy" with Telesuccess Productions Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Larry Chan and GMA-7 were awarded with commendations by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa for their work on promoting Japanese pop culture in the country at last Thursday's opening reception.

"It goes to prove that, you know, until now, we're being appreciated... beyond the Filipinos, we are appreciated, particularly by the Japanese. They're very excited to see the cinematic version, the cinematic experience to be aired in Japan in Japanese. That is being worked on. That's exciting," revealed Reyes on Thursday to select media.

Philstar.com was able to get more details from Reyes during our exclusive interview with the director.

"There's gonna be a Japanese version that is gonna come out of the movie, and then hopefully of the series. This will now be spearheaded by Telesuccess. There will be some improvements that will be done to the series and to the movie... They're doing a better cut, the color-grading. All of those will be enhanced," he shared.

The director did not say when it will be released with the Japanese dub because it will be determined by Telesuccess Productions Inc., the licensee of "Voltes V" in the Philippines.

The cinematic version is one of the films that are currently part of this year's Japanese Film Festival, happening until February 11 at Shangri-La Plaza Mall. The films will then be screened in Manila, Cebu, Baguio and Davao until March 2.

