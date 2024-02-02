Coco Martin, Robin Padilla, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid working on new film — report

Seated from left are Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, Robin Padilla and Coco Martin. Photo also shows stunt director Val Iglesias, actor and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) chief operating officer Mark Lapid, actor Rez Cortez and director Brillante Mendoza.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Bong Revilla confirmed that his fellow '90s action stars, Robin Padilla and Lito Lapid, are joining forces for an upcoming movie project with primetime action star Coco Martin.

According to Pilipino Star Ngayon and Pep Troika columns early this week, Revilla confirmed via text to columnist Gorgy Rula about their upcoming project.

Questions arose if the four will be collaborating on a project after Revilla posted their group photo on his Instagram last Wednesday.

Apart from them, the photo also shows stunt director Val Iglesias, actor Rez Cortez and actor and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) chief operating officer Mark Lapid.

Revilla's Imus Productions will produce the movie that will be directed by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza.

No further details were given about the upcoming collaboration movie.

Martin and Lapid are currently seen in the nightly action-drama "Batang Quiapo," while Revilla recently returned to TV via the second season of his weekend show "Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis" with Beauty Gonzales.

Padilla has been inactive in showbiz since he won a senatorial seat during the 2022 elections.

