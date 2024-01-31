^

From Spider-Man's sidekick, Fil-Am Jacob Batalon now leads Hollywood horror film cast

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 5:48pm
Composite image of Jacob Batalon in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the poster for "Tarot"
Sony and Columbia

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino-American star of Marvel's "Spider-Man" films Jacob Batalon leads the cast of Columbia Pictures' newest horror movie "Tarot."

A trailer for the film begins with a group of friends laying out a deck of tarot cards as a chorus of eerie voices chant the proceedings of a reading.

One character is asked where she got the cards, and she tells everyone it's an unspoken rule to never use someone else's tarot cards, something the group immediately ignores.

Slowly, each of the characters are revealed their fates, and later in the trailer are seen to be pursued by the cards they received like the High Priestess, the Hermit, the Magician, and the Hanged Man.

Also starring with Batalon are Harriet Slater of "Pennyworth" fame, Avantika from "Mean Girls," Adain Bradley from "The 100," Humberly González, Alana Boden, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Larsen Thompson.

"Tarot" is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nicholas Adams who serves as a co-writer alongside co-director Anna Halberg. This is Halber and co-director Spenser Cohen's feature film directorial debut.

The film does not have a Philippine release date yet, but overseas it was moved up to May 10 from June 28 to avoid competition with another horror movie, "A Quiet Place: Day One." — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Liza Soberano teases new poster for 'Lisa Frankenstein'

