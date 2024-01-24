'Expendables 4,' Chris Evans among notable names for Hollywood's 'worst'

MANILA, Philippines — The fourth "Expendables" movie, titled "Expend4bles," led all nominees at the 44th Golden Raspberry Awards or more commonly known as the Razzies.

The Razzies recognizes the so-called "worst in film," a mirror to the prestigious Academy Awards that even announced their nominations a day before the Oscars did following tradition.

"Expend4bles" was the runaway leader with seven nominations including Worst Picture, Worst Director for Scott Waugh, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress for stars Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox.

Rounding up the film's nominations were Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel and Worst Screen Combo, the latter specifically for "any two 'Merciless Mercinaries.'"

In joint second with five nominations apiece were "The Exorcist: Believer" and "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," both also up for Worst Picture.

A number of co-stars unluckily received nominations: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas for "Ghosted" (both also up for Worst Screen Combo); Russell Crowe and Franco Nero for "The Pope's Exorcist" and Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Mirren was not the only Oscar winner in this year's Razzies. Russell Crowe ("The Pope's Exorcist") and Jon Voight ("Mercy") are also up for Worst Actor.

Fox received another nomination, this time in Worst Actress, for her movie "Johnny & Clyde." Her co-star Bai Ling is competing against her in Worst Supporting Actress.

Last year, the Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" took home Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay, while "Elvis" and "Morbius" both also had two trophies.

The Razzies awarded itself the Worst Actress trophy after controversially nominating child actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, leading the organization to no longer nominate kids.

The "winners" of this year's Razzies will be announced a day before the Oscars in March.

